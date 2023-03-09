Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market is expected to be worth US$ 3,293.3 Million by 2033, at 3.8% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Standards for Wound Management to Help Advance Market Growth: Market Anticipated to Expand at 3.8% CAGR. Increase in Diabetes Mellitus Cases Driving Sales of Digital Wound Measurement Devices in North America. Rising Burn Wounds Cases in India fueling Opportunities for Digital Wound Measurement Device Providers

The global Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market is predicted to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, as per FMI's analysis. The industry's size is anticipated to increase from US$ 2,266.6 million in 2023 to US$ 3,293.3 million by 2033 end.



The demand for digital wound measurement devices is being fueled by the prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, etc. The rise in the geriatric population is also catalyzing market development. Inflating disposable incomes of the population, adoption of irregular sleeping and eating habits; and altering lifestyles are projected to boost market development over the forecast period. In addition to this, the usage of digital wound measurement devices is anticipated to help minimize overall healthcare expenditure, thus promoting market growth over the upcoming years.

Growing demand for accurate wound measurement via Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software is prompting the use of digital wound measurement devices. Increasing demand for better diagnostic purposes is pushing the application of digital wound measurement devices. Moreover, the market is being spurred by the increase in laboratories outfitted with the latest, more advanced medical facilities, and the surge in target population across the globe.



Top Highlights as Per FMI’s Analysis of the Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market:

The United States digital wound measurement devices industry is predicted to stay at the top in the forecast period as well. With US$ 1,026 million as the expected market estimation for the year 2033, the United States is anticipated to rule over all the countries. The market is projected to expand at 3.3% CAGR in the next 10 years.

Canada is assessed to follow the United States' lead, by amassing US$ 444.7 million by 2033. The country is projected to register a 4.4% CAGR in the next decade.

In the Europe region, Germany’s contribution to the digital wound measurement devices industry is projected to be sizeable. Germany is anticipated to attain US$ 210.5 million by the end of 2033. The market is expected to display a 3.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

The United Kingdom is anticipated to expand at a significant pace of 5.6% CAGR in the forthcoming years. By 2033 end, the market is predicted to gain US$ 163.7 million.

In the Asia Pacific region, China market is prominent. The market is estimated to amass a total of US$ 130.9 million by 2033. The market is projected to exhibit a 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period.





What’s Brewing among Top Players?

Key participants in the market are invigorating their presence by launching new products or releasing new versions outfitted with advanced functionality. Some other common expansion practices among key players include acquisition, mergers, research, development, etc. Given below are some latest market developments:

In March 2022, Perceptive Solutions, Inc., developer of WoundZoom Digital Wound Management, revealed the expanded functionality and advancements of their WoundZoom® Mobile solution, equipped with auto border wound detection technology.

In April 2021, Perceptive Solutions, Inc., announced the launch of the WoundZoom Mobile application. This new solution arms healthcare provider by offering them an efficient and intelligent way to manage wound care.

The Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Report Profiles the Following Key Players

Perceptive Solutions Inc.

ARANZ Medical

Smith & Nephew plc.

WoundVision Inc.

WoundMatrix Inc.

KCI

Parable Health

Hitachi Healthcare Americas

3M Company

WoundRight Technologies

Key Segments of Digital Wound Measurement Devices Industry Survey

By Wound Type:

Diabetic Ulcer

Chronic Wounds

Burns

Incisional

Traumatic



By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Table of Content



1. Executive Summary | Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

