AI Dynamics’ NeoPulse AI Platform Awarded Best Product for Product Managers in B2B Tech

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Dynamics , a business founded on the belief that everyone should have access to and benefit from the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to change the world, announced today that it has been named a Top B2B Tech product in the 2023 Product Awards.

The Product Awards, presented by Products That Count in partnership with Mighty Capital and Capgemini, is the only awards show designed to celebrate the tools that help Product Managers build great products. Nominees are chosen by Products That Count’s product manager network, and winners are chosen by an independent Awards Advisory Board composed of top product leaders. This year’s Board included product leaders from companies like Intuit, Oscar Health, and Macy’s.

“The bar for what makes a great product gets higher every year,” said SC Moatti, founding CEO of Products That Count. “AI Dynamics is a testament to that. We expect them to keep defining what it means to be at the cutting edge of product, not only in 2023 but also in the years to come.”

AI Dynamics’ NeoPulse combines DevOps, data engineering and machine learning into a single cohesive environment that can streamline the engineering, deployment, and management of AI solutions. The NeoPulse Framework enables organizations to manage their entire AI workflow and infrastructure from one place. In less than 10 minutes, a NeoPulse user from any level of technical background can go from raw data to training an advanced machine learning algorithm.

One of AI Dynamics’ biggest differentiators is that while the majority of AI companies have transitioned to managing algorithms only in the cloud, NeoPulse deploys on premise, in the cloud, on edge devices and in hybrid environments, giving users the opportunity to deploy however best fits their individual business needs. As Industry 4.0 evolves and AI is implemented into warehouses and manufacturing plants, this will become even more essential for those enterprises seeking out AI solutions.

Additionally, working with AI is still technically out of reach for most people. NeoPulse’s innovation is sophisticated enough that it can handle complex AI and machine learning problems, but in a way that makes AI accessible for everyone.

“We are honored to be a 2023 Product Award winner. We believe that AI is going to be a force for good in the world but in order for everyone to benefit from this technology, it must be truly democratized. We are proud to ensure that we are delivering the tools and capabilities for that mission,” said Rajeev Dutt, CEO of AI Dynamics. “Thank you to Products That Count, Mighty Capital and Capgemini for recognizing NeoPulse for this award.”

About AI Dynamics

AI Dynamics aims to make artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to organizations of all sizes. The company's NeoPulse® Framework is an intuitive development and management platform for AI, which enables companies to develop and implement deep neural networks and other machine learning models that can improve key performance metrics. The company's team brings decades of experience in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence from leading companies and research organizations. For more information, please visit aidynamics.com.

About The Product Awards

The Product Awards, produced by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital, celebrate the best products for product managers, chosen by product leaders. Based on insights from thousands of product managers, the Product Awards showcase product managers’ favorite products within five distinct categories: B2B Tech, FinTech, Internet of Things, Life Sciences, and Sustainability. These categories were defined by our independent Awards Advisory Board, 12 product leaders committed to pushing forward the product conversation. Learn more at productsthatcount.com/product-awards.