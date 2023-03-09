Geographers Examine Climate Resilience, Social and Racial Justice, Energy Transition, and more at Annual Conference March 23-27

Rebecca Solnit and Susanna Hecht among speakers highlighting hope and creativity in the face of climate change at hybrid conference taking place in Denver as well as through virtual sessions

The American Association of Geographers (AAG) will convene its Annual Meeting as a hybrid conference, based in Denver and with virtual components, from March 23 to 27, 2023. The meeting will offer sessions and panels on topics that include climate change and climate justice, political and social geographies, public health, disaster response, trends in geoethics and human rights, Indigenous sovereignty and geographies, race, and ethnonationalism’s impacts in the U.S. and worldwide. Many sessions will be recorded, and access to those sessions will be available to registrants through June 25, 2023. Search our gallery of sessions here.

WHO: 5,600 geographers and geospatial practitioners from the public and private sectors and academia, including climate scientist Marilyn Raphael, AAG president and director of the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability; political geographer Susanna Hecht, an expert on Amazon tree canopy and winner of the 2023 Brunn Award for Creativity; author Rebecca Solnit, this year’s AAG Honorary Geographer and author/editor of more than 20 books, including the forthcoming Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility.

WHAT: 1000+ sessions present geographers’ perspectives on climate change, economics, demographic shifts, disability, race, gender, Indigenous sovereignty, public health, immigration, planning, research, and advocacy. Highlights include:

Author Rebecca Solnit, AAG 20230 Honorary Geographer will deliver a talk on her work as a historian and climate activist. Sunday, March 26 at 11:45 AM, Grand Ballroom I. In-person and streaming live

Multi-day symposium, Harnessing the Geospatial Data Revolution for Sustainability Solutions, featuring dozens of talks and papers on applying advanced GIS techniques to transportation’s environmental impacts, pollinator and biodiversity protections, and flood and disaster response, among other topics. Hybrid, with both online and in-person presenters, may be accessed live or virtually.

Panel on the geographies of the student loan debt crisis, moderated by Dylan M. Harris, University of Colorado Colorado Springs; and co-moderated by Rae Baker, University of Cincinnati. Hybrid, with both online and in-person presenters. May be attended in person or virtually.

WHEN: March 23-27, 2023 All times posted are Mountain Standard Time

WHERE: Registration desk and most in-person sessions are at the Denver Downtown Sheraton, 1550 Court Place, Denver, CO 80202. Search the gallery of all sessions here.

Virtual and hybrid sessions that will be accessible for online participation may be searched here. Please note that some session links may not be live until the time of the session.

HOW TO REGISTER: To gain media credentials, please contact Lisa Schamess at lschamess@aag.org .

To troubleshoot participation or schedule interviews with featured speakers, email Lisa at the above address or phone 202.234.1450, ext 1164 or cell 202-841-5583.

The American Association of Geographers (AAG) is a nonprofit scientific and educational society founded in 1904. Its members from nearly 100 countries share interests in the theory, methods, and practice of geography. The AAG promotes discussion among its members and with scholars in related fields, in part through the activities of its affinity groups and more than 70 specialty groups and nine regional divisions.