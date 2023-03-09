BCI B-West// Aggravated Assault// Infant Victim

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4001545

TROOPER: Det. Trooper Cody Allison

STATION: BCI B-West

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 03/06/2023 at approximately 12:30 PM

LOCATION: 2968 West Rd Bennington, VT 05201

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: John T. Chinnici Jr. (05/10/2004)

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

Age: 1

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/08/2023, detectives from the Vermont State Police Special Investigation Unit in Rutland were notified of a suspicious injury to an infant, which occurred in Bennington, VT. SIU detectives coordinated with DCF and interviewed the child’s father, who was identified as John T. Chinnici Jr. (age 18). During the course of the investigation, information was obtained that showed Chinnici Jr. injured the infant purposefully. Chinnici Jr. was arrested, processed, and charged as an adult with one count of Aggravated Assault, pursuant to Title 13 VSA 1024.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 03/09/2023

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

Detective Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov