BCI B-West// Aggravated Assault// Infant Victim
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4001545
TROOPER: Det. Trooper Cody Allison
STATION: BCI B-West
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03/06/2023 at approximately 12:30 PM
LOCATION: 2968 West Rd Bennington, VT 05201
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: John T. Chinnici Jr. (05/10/2004)
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
Age: 1
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/08/2023, detectives from the Vermont State Police Special Investigation Unit in Rutland were notified of a suspicious injury to an infant, which occurred in Bennington, VT. SIU detectives coordinated with DCF and interviewed the child’s father, who was identified as John T. Chinnici Jr. (age 18). During the course of the investigation, information was obtained that showed Chinnici Jr. injured the infant purposefully. Chinnici Jr. was arrested, processed, and charged as an adult with one count of Aggravated Assault, pursuant to Title 13 VSA 1024.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 03/09/2023
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
Detective Trooper Cody Allison
Vermont State Police
P: (802) 585-5817
Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov