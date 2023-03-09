Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,425 in the last 365 days.

BCI B-West// Aggravated Assault// Infant Victim

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 23B4001545

TROOPER: Det. Trooper Cody Allison                                  

STATION: BCI B-West                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 03/06/2023 at approximately 12:30 PM

LOCATION: 2968 West Rd Bennington, VT 05201

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: John T. Chinnici Jr. (05/10/2004)                                                                                 

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

Age: 1

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/08/2023, detectives from the Vermont State Police Special Investigation Unit in Rutland were notified of a suspicious injury to an infant, which occurred in Bennington, VT. SIU detectives coordinated with DCF and interviewed the child’s father, who was identified as John T. Chinnici Jr. (age 18). During the course of the investigation, information was obtained that showed Chinnici Jr. injured the infant purposefully. Chinnici Jr. was arrested, processed, and charged as an adult with one count of Aggravated Assault, pursuant to Title 13 VSA 1024.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 03/09/2023          

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A         

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

Detective Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

BCI B-West// Aggravated Assault// Infant Victim

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more