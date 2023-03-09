The Perfect Monitor for Game Fanatics is the INNOCN 48Q1V 48 Inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor

SHENZHEN, CHINA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team of experts at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) are committed to providing solutions to customers all over the world. The goal of INNOCN's research and development team is to boost the value of monitors for consumers from all walks of life.

Gamers everywhere can anticipate a more satisfying experience with the INNOCN 48Q1V 48 Inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor. This ultra-wide 4K OLED monitor (48 inches) is on sale for a steep discount on Amazon between March 8 and March 18. After applying the $200 Prime-only discount and the $150 Amazon coupon, the INNOCN 48Q1V Gaming Monitor drops to only $1159.99 for consumers.

Featuring a 4K OLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, the INNOCN 48Q1V renders images with stunning realism. It's perfect for gaming, video watching, and more thanks to its high refresh rate of 138Hz. Full support for sRGB color space, 10 bit color depth, and HDR 10 will help users see more accurate colors and sharper images.

This ultra-wide 48-inch monitor is ideal for two-player co-op gaming as it allows for a more spacious viewing area when the screen is split in two. AMD FreeSync Premium technology adds to the already impressive gaming experience by eliminating screen tearing and allowing for consistently smooth frame rates.

The INNOCN 48Q1V can be used as a second monitor when connected to a compatible smart device via its built-in USB-C port. The Xbox One and other gaming consoles can all be connected via the HDMI and DisplayPort sources.

The monitor's stereo speakers are of higher quality than those of the most popular monitor’s on the market, making it ideal for gamers. With high-quality speakers, users can hold online meetings and presentations without disrupting their guests' listening experience. Now is the time to increase productivity with the INNOCN 48Q1V 48 Inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor.

