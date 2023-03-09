Biden's 'Wealth Tax' Explained By Book (One Hour Read)
Read the book and understand Biden's proposal.NETHERLANDS, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biden administration is set to propose a series of tax increases for wealthy Americans and large corporations, Bloomberg first reported and Axios has confirmed.
The new budget request to Congress, includes a 25% minimum tax on the richest 0.01% of Americans.
The new budget would close a loophole that allows some wealthy investors with "passthrough businesses" to avoid paying tax on their investments.
• It would also increase the top tax rate for Americans making $400,000 a year to 39.6% from 37%, reversing a Trump-era tax bill.
• Additionally, it would raise income levies on corporations and billionaires.
• The Budget would set the corporate tax rate at 28%, still well below the 35% rate that prevailed prior to the 2017 tax law, according to a White House official.
At the same time as the above proposals, the book 'Extreme wealth should be taxed' was published on March 6, 2023. In this book Jean-Paul Fonteijn describes in detail that all the misery in the world can be solved by making the super-rich pay wealth tax.
Find a job and work hard and you'll get there. That story hasn't been true for a long time for many people. Labor doesn't pay. Far too many people experience that the month is too long. The struggle with the rising prices of rent, taxes, energy and groceries has only gotten worse.
“The richest 1 percent in the world owns more than half of the collective wealth in the world and they hardly pay any taxes,” says Fonteijn. “Because all our money is flowing away faster and faster to the super rich of the world, more and more people are underpaid. The economy suffers and the government gets into trouble because of it; she can no longer perform her duties. Citizen’s poor and government poor.”
The book is based on the videos of Professor Thomas Piketty, Professor Peter Ricchiuti and Professor Jan Tobochnik, as shown on the book's website.
