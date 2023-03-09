Virtual Training: No Cost Bomb Threat Assessment for Decision Makers

Submit Release
The Office for Bombing Prevention (OBP), a part of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the  U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is announcing the addition of the new Bomb Threat Assessment for Decision Makers (AWR-945) course to its suite of Virtual Instructor Led Training (VILT) Courses. This course is provided at no cost to the participant or their organization.

This 75-minute VILT provides the participants with foundational knowledge on assessing and evaluating bomb threats, related responses, and considerations. This course introduces types of threats, the threat assessment process, and the implementation of a Bomb Threat Management (BTM) plan. Additionally, the course provides activities that allow participants to apply specific portions of the risk management process and their newly acquired knowledge about BTM procedures to develop a risk assessment of a bomb threat.

Classes are now open for registration! Participants can visit Office for Bombing Prevention (dhs.gov) to register for classes. Select the desired course and date from the listings and you will be automatically directed to the online application process. Registration must be completed two business days prior to class start date. If you have friends or colleagues that would benefit from this virtual training, we encourage you to share this information with them.

A FEMA Student Identification (SID) number and Password are required to apply. If you don’t have a FEMA SID one can be obtained by going to: https://cdp.dhs.gov/femasid/register

For registration issues, contact OBP Training Support at the CDP at: obp-support@cdpemail.dhs.gov or (256) 847-2195 during business hours.

Please contact OBP Training at OBPTraining@cisa.dhs.gov with any questions.

