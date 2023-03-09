Cloud Based Payroll Software Market Size is projected to reach USD 12161.90 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.30%: Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Report] the global cloud based payroll software market size was valued at USD 8429.50 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 12161.90 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the cloud-based payroll software report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Abbott Laboratories, Sage Group, Oracle Corporation, Paycom Software Inc., FinancialForceSoftware, Ascentis H.R. Software, IRIS Software Group Ltd., Kronos Incorporated, Zenefits Software, Ceridian HCM Inc., ADP, SAP SE, and Others.

The report analyzes the Cloud Based Payroll Software market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global market.

Cloud Based Payroll Software Market Overview:

Cloud based payroll software is a system that monitors, maintains, and automates employee payments through the use of commercial cloud deployment. It also interfaces with other essential company systems to guarantee that employees are paid correctly and on schedule. Cloud payroll software is frequently used to generate tax forms, calculate income garnishment, and make direct salary payments. It also provides real-time insights, analytics, and aggregated payroll data.

With the effective adoption of cloud-based payroll software, an organization's HR department may measure the hours each employee has worked. This data is used to compute salary compensation. Owing to the rise in demand for cloud based payroll software, the global cloud based payroll software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8,429.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 12161.90 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Abbott Laboratories, Sage Group, Oracle Corporation, Paycom Software Inc., FinancialForceSoftware, Ascentis H.R. Software, IRIS Software Group Ltd., Kronos Incorporated, Zenefits Software, Ceridian HCM Inc., ADP, SAP SE, and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Organization Size, Applications, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Cloud Based Payroll Software market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.30% between 2022 and 2028.

The Cloud Based Payroll Software market size was worth around US$ 8429.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 12161.90 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. By product type, the subscription-based Software segment dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the government segment dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global cloud-based payroll software market in 2021.

Industry Growth Drivers:

The rise in demand in the I.T. and telecommunication sector is likely to pave the way for global market growth

The cost-effectiveness of cloud-based payroll software over on-premises software drives demand for cloud-based payroll software. Over on-premise systems, cloud-based payroll software delivers smooth payroll outsourcing, including leave management solutions, workers compensation administration, and lower tax liability. Such advantages are expected to increase the usage of cloud-based payroll software throughout the forecast period. Increased demand for payroll software among small and medium-sized businesses to improve work efficiency is another driver driving market expansion. These solutions include time, attendance, and HR and benefits administration capabilities from a single platform. Such advantages are projected to propel the global development of the cloud based payroll software market.

The emerging companies are also seeing considerable growth in clientele and revenue due to the low entry barrier to the cloud-based payroll software market, smoothing the growth path of the market in emerging nations. The market for cloud-based payroll software is expected to grow significantly in the future due to the competitive cost of businesses in this sector and their increased desire to use advanced technologies. Giving regulatory authorities a correct economic or monetary value for ecological damage is difficult, especially when employing environmental assessment techniques. Although mitigation banks must be located in the same watershed as the effect to be considered appropriate compensation, mitigation banks are typically located far from the actual impact location.

Cloud Based Payroll Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cloud based payroll software market is segregated based on product type, organization size, application, and region.

Based on product type, the market is divided into free &open-source software and subscription-based software. Among these, the subscription-based software segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on organization size, the market is divided into small &medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Among these, the small &medium-sized enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021. The market is divided into government, IT sector, defense, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), and education. Over the forecast period, the government segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

Various businesses are likely to help North America dominate the global market.

The global cloud based payroll software market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global cloud based payroll software market in 2021.

North America's supremacy is primarily responsible for the significant number of cloud-based payroll software market players in the US. The trend of adopting newer technology is continually higher in the United States. Multiple organizations from various industries densely inhabit the country regarding the industry landscape.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Cloud Based Payroll Software market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Cloud Based Payroll Software market include;

Abbott Laboratories

Sage Group

Oracle Corporation

Paycom Software Inc.

FinancialForceSoftware

Ascentis H.R. Software

IRIS Software Group Ltd.

Kronos Incorporated

Zenefits Software

Ceridian HCM Inc.

ADP

SAP SE

Recent Industry Developments:

In July 2021, with improved skill-based scheduling and AI-enabled forecasting, ADP helped businesses of all sizes adapt to the continuously changing needs of their employees by growing its workforce management (WFM) customer base to more than 100,000 clients.

In September 2020, three new solutions, including covid19 leave tracking, covid19 screening, and health attestation support, will be made available in paychexflex to help its customers meet evolving business and wellness needs, according to Paychex Inc., a leading provider of HR, payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions.

The global Cloud Based Payroll Software market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Free & Open-source Software

Subscription-based Software

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Government

I.T. Sector

Defense

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Education

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



