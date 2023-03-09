Real Co-Parent, Meghan Kelly, Shares Her Story with TalkingParents

/EIN News/ -- Fort Walton Beach, FL, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meghan Kelly is a mother of two daughters who is in a parallel parenting situation with her ex-husband. In an exclusive interview with TalkingParents, Kelly opens up about the communication challenges she and her ex were facing, how it was impacting her girls, and why they started using a co-parenting communication service.

“Because I’m able to regulate my responses and take a little bit more control of the communication with my ex-husband, my kids aren’t suffering like they used to. They are not affected by the tense, hostile, toxic communication patterns that once existed.”

-Meghan Kelly, Co-Parent & High-Conflict Divorce Coach

Kelly’s interview is one of many to be released by TalkingParents in their ongoing “Real Co-Parents” campaign. The initiative seeks to tell the stories of real co-parents who use the TalkingParents app in their everyday lives. “Real Co-Parents” is one of several ways that TalkingParents continues to provide resources to parents in the hopes of making a positive impact on families.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

