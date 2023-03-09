Acclaimed Architect Marc B. Spector, FAIA Launches SPECTOR Companies
Multi-disciplined architecture, design, planning and real estate consulting firm with focus on sustainability and innovation begins next chapterNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that signals a spring forward with a nod to history and family legacy, Marc B. Spector, FAIA has launched SPECTOR Companies, a dynamic, multi-disciplined enterprise with a strong focus on sustainability and AI innovation. Based in New York and Miami, SPECTOR offers a continuum of services that span architecture, interior design, project management, master planning, and real estate consulting services, all aimed at advancing human health and well-being in buildings and communities around the world.
"Our creative and technical teams include some of the industry's most accomplished professionals who share our values, purpose and approach," said Mr. Spector. "We are excited to be able to work more nimbly and creatively with our clients, aligning our interests with theirs to become vested creative partners in their achievements."
SPECTOR Companies' expertise spans a wide range of project typologies, including Workplace/Lifeplace Interiors, Core and Shell commercial, Mixed-use, Multifamily, Hospitality, Education, Healthcare, Institutional, Sports and Entertainment, and select single-family residences. The firm's WELL certified and Passive, Zero Net Energy work protocols bring ESG principles to the built world, while their innovative AI-driven approach is next-generation technology being implemented today.
"United by a collaborative perspective and passion for holistic design, we work together, share ideas, value individual expression, and have fun," said Thomas Scotto, AIA, NCARB, Principal, Operations Team Leader. "The result of this open-minded, interdisciplinary practice is forward-thinking, life-changing creative design."
SPECTOR Companies' roster of client/partners are equally impressive and include such featured projects as the award-winning Audible Innovation Cathedral in Newark, NJ, comprising 80,000 square feet of hi-tech office space for the renowned literary and podcast platform; offices nationwide for Marcum LLP, including its 91,000-square-foot headquarters at 730 Third Avenue; and multiple projects for SUNY Stony Brook University. Select client/partners also include JPMorgan Chase, FlexPoint Ford, Northwestern Mutual and Tritec Real Estate for Station Yards in Ronkonkoma, NY.
ABOUT SPECTOR COMPANIES
SPECTOR Companies is an award-winning global enterprise born from out of the foundation of Spectorgroup, founded 58 years ago by the late Michael Harris Spector, FAIA and managed by Scott E. Spector, AIA. Marc B. Spector, FAIA is carrying forward his 34 years of design and management experience and his family’s rich history of excellence in architecture and design, while adding a strong focus on sustainability and AI innovation.
During his tenure at Spectorgroup, the firm received more than 200 awards from the American Institute of Architects and completed over 2,000 projects around the world. For more information about SPECTOR Companies and Marc B. Spector, visit www.spectorcompanies.com and follow @spectorcompanies on Instagram and LinkedIn.
