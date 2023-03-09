Dr.Meadows and Jenecia Daniels Discuss "Why Can't I Loose Weight?"
Dr. Meadows and Jenecia Daniels discuss common questions about weight loss programs and multiple program options to melt away that unwanted fat.
We have multiple weight loss programs here that we do tailor to your needs. We set safe, attainable goals for our guests and we're present for our patients throughout their weight loss journey.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr.William Meadows and Jenecia Daniels, NP, will be discussing common questions and treatment options for weight loss.
— Jenecia Daniels
Weight and Body Solutions experienced physicians employ technologically enhanced weight-reduction techniques and more traditional nutrition-based programs to help clients melt away unwanted fat and reveal svelte silhouettes.
Weight and Body Solutions Launches New Podcast: Why Can't I Lose Weight? https://weightandbodysolutionspatients.com/vodcast-optin HOSTED BY: Maggie McKay
Dr. William Meadows is a practicing board-certified physician in Florida. Dr. Meadows graduated from the University of Georgia. He earned a medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Meadows and Jeneica Daniels were interviewed on the Top Docs Podcast and Show, a podcast centered around conversations with the top healthcare providers across the US that’s available on over 20 different podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, and I Heart Radio among others.
This episode focuses on Weight Loss and the questions many individuals have in regards to why their current weight loss program may not be working. During this podcast, our panel will cover multiple options to weight loss that Weight and Body Solutions offer to each patient’s individual needs such as prescribed medicated programs, Hormone Replacement Therapy, and Liposuction.
Maggie McKay, hostess of Top Docs says, “There is a lot of information to be shared in regards to weight loss. Dr. Meadows and Jenecia do a wonderful job to make sure that there is a program for everybody in their individual weight loss journey.”
To listen to the episode on the Top Docs Podcast and Show, check out Top Docs on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio, or visit https://www.topdocsshow.com/.
About Weight and Body Solutions: Our experienced physicians employ technologically enhanced weight-reduction techniques and more traditional nutrition-based programs to help clients melt away unwanted fat and reveal svelte silhouettes. Patients relax in the comfortable atmosphere of a private room as they discuss their beauty goals with informed counselors, asking questions about our various treatment options, which include weekly plans enhanced with thorough exams and energizing vitamin shots along with medical treatments such as tumescent liposuction. Liposuction is done under local anesthesia using a small cannula and requires very little downtime, sending patients back to work within 24 to 48 hours—just in time to sport sleek silhouettes for Risky Business–themed casual Fridays.
