Epos Now and Sustainably Run Partnership Wins Silver at Green Apple Environmental Awards
A partnership between Epos Now and Sustainably Run has been awarded a national silver Green Apple Environmental Award by The Green Organisation.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintech company Epos Now and environmental organisation Sustainably Run are pleased to announce their partnership has been awarded a national silver Green Apple Environmental Award by The Green Organisation.
The Green Apple Environmental Awards recognises companies and organisations that engage in the best environmental practices. As a carbon-neutral business, Epos Now is passionate about helping the environment and are delighted with the recognition.
Over the course of Epos Now’s partnership with Sustainably Run, the company’s customers have funded the planting of over 120,000 trees. This is an incredible achievement and Epos Now looks forward to continuing the partnership and driving the number of trees planted even higher.
Tree planting is part of their latest initiative, where for every £32 transaction processed through a participating Epos Now POS system, Sustainably Run takes £1.23 and uses it to plant food-producing ‘GiftTrees’ in developing countries. These plants help offset carbon emissions and reduce deforestation, while also providing a sustainable food source and income for those in need.
As an added bonus to participating businesses, Sustainably Run contributes 10p of their fee as a GiftTree Incentive Fund Token (GIFT). This money can be used to offset the cost of Epos Now products or services. Epos Now hopes that this partnership will help reach the company target of becoming carbon-negative.
For more information on Epos Now and the Sustainably Run initiative, visit the company website at https://www.eposnow.com/uk/store/software/apps/sustainably-run/.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 55,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create exceptional customer experiences.
About Sustainably Run:
Sustainably Run is a corporate social responsibility initiative, dedicated to helping poorer communities create sustainable livelihoods that help the planet and lift people out of poverty. Working with countries all over the globe, Sustainably Run raises money to plant GiftTrees in specific regions that will have the best impact. To date, Sustainably Run has helped plant more than 2.9 million trees.
