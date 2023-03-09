AUTHOR DAVID PIPER IN HIS LATEST BOOK ESCAPE FROM THE FALLEN NATURE
Author David Piper composes a book that provides readers the realization of their fallen nature.YORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Piper carefully analyzes each scripturally based explanation and includes stories of God which provide a haven for people with a fallen nature. Piper explains the evident entanglement in our life and illustrates the right path for a better and more hopeful life. Ways such as treatment, education, environment, or even exorcism are only an obstacle or stalls individuals from the path of enlightenment. The one and true way is to replace the fallen nature with a new one.
"Escaping Our Fallen Nature" boldly shows readers the truth, and makes them thoroughly examine their hearts and take a closer look to show their true colors. An individual’s separation from their fallen nature can be encouraged if they make room for a new and pure nature with the help of Piper's teachings of scripture-based explanations.
It is truly a must-read book for readers who consider themselves to rise above nature's bad path as human beings. This will help them understand that any form of community service they offer will not cleanse the entanglement in their lives. To truly accept and renew their nature is a way to enter the gates to Heaven.
David Piper is a dedicated prayer partner for the Crossroads’ TV program 100 Huntley Street for almost 3 decades and has pastored several churches in various provinces in Western Canada for 11 years.
Read more about Escaping Our Fallen Nature by purchasing the book in Kindle Edition, Hardcover, and Paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit his website at escapingourfallennature.com.
