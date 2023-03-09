Comedy Returns to the Barrowland Stage After More Than A Decade
EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Barrowland stage in Glasgow has played host to some of the most iconic names in the music industry, with the likes of David Bowie and Oasis playing the much celebrated venue. Now a comedy club is set to transform the 1,900 capacity venue into a 500-seater comedy club with Reginald D Hunter headlining.
The Glasgow Comedy Club have announced they are creating this unique seated experience for fans of both the iconic Barrowland and comedy itself, with many of the 1,000 tickets already snapped up.
The shows, Live at the Barrowland, will take place on the 28th & 29th of March, and will feature some of Glasgow's top talent, as well as being headlined by Reginald D Hunter who has performed to sell-out shows at the Kings Theatre in previous years.
Reginald D Hunter will be joined by Billy Kirkwood, Weegie Hink Ae That?!, MC Hammersmith and Scott Agnew, with some surprises set to take to the stage on both nights.
The Glasgow Comedy Club, who run a monthly comedy night in Max's Basement on Queen Street, have announced 27 shows as part of the 20th Glasgow International Comedy Festival, in 4 venues including Max's Bar, Mikaku, Room 2 and culminating in these headline shows at the Barrowland.
Resident MC of The Glasgow Comedy Club, Billy Kirkwood said: "We're delighted to have such a great line-up during the Comedy Festival, from supporting acts from New York to bring their show to Glasgow, to showcasing the best of the festival in our Best of the Glesga Fest weekly shows. The Barrowland shows just put the icing on the cake, and we can't wait to put on a cracking show in such an important Glasgow venue."
Reginald D Hunter commented: "I'm really looking forward to being on the iconic Barrowland stage. Music lovers know the venue well, and I can't wait to hear how laughter will echo out throughout."
* Live at the Barrowland is https://www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com/events/live-at-the-barrowlands/
* Images for use are available at https://photos.app.goo.gl/QLjtuQfcsCD3BYXG7
* Tickets for all shows appearing at Max's Basement, Room 2, Mikaku and the Barrowland are available from www.glasgowcomedyclub.co.uk
* The full Glasgow Comedy Club line-up features TV stars including Reginald D Hunter & Ria Lina, Glasgow favourites such as Scott Agnew, Drag Queen Wine Tastings, and a kids show hosted by star of the Tiny Chef Show - Dana Alexander.
Nathan Sparling
The Glasgow Comedy Club have announced they are creating this unique seated experience for fans of both the iconic Barrowland and comedy itself, with many of the 1,000 tickets already snapped up.
The shows, Live at the Barrowland, will take place on the 28th & 29th of March, and will feature some of Glasgow's top talent, as well as being headlined by Reginald D Hunter who has performed to sell-out shows at the Kings Theatre in previous years.
Reginald D Hunter will be joined by Billy Kirkwood, Weegie Hink Ae That?!, MC Hammersmith and Scott Agnew, with some surprises set to take to the stage on both nights.
The Glasgow Comedy Club, who run a monthly comedy night in Max's Basement on Queen Street, have announced 27 shows as part of the 20th Glasgow International Comedy Festival, in 4 venues including Max's Bar, Mikaku, Room 2 and culminating in these headline shows at the Barrowland.
Resident MC of The Glasgow Comedy Club, Billy Kirkwood said: "We're delighted to have such a great line-up during the Comedy Festival, from supporting acts from New York to bring their show to Glasgow, to showcasing the best of the festival in our Best of the Glesga Fest weekly shows. The Barrowland shows just put the icing on the cake, and we can't wait to put on a cracking show in such an important Glasgow venue."
Reginald D Hunter commented: "I'm really looking forward to being on the iconic Barrowland stage. Music lovers know the venue well, and I can't wait to hear how laughter will echo out throughout."
* Live at the Barrowland is https://www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com/events/live-at-the-barrowlands/
* Images for use are available at https://photos.app.goo.gl/QLjtuQfcsCD3BYXG7
* Tickets for all shows appearing at Max's Basement, Room 2, Mikaku and the Barrowland are available from www.glasgowcomedyclub.co.uk
* The full Glasgow Comedy Club line-up features TV stars including Reginald D Hunter & Ria Lina, Glasgow favourites such as Scott Agnew, Drag Queen Wine Tastings, and a kids show hosted by star of the Tiny Chef Show - Dana Alexander.
Nathan Sparling
The Glasgow Comedy Club
nathan@sparkling.scot