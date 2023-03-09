Submit Release
AUTHOR DAVID PIPER WRITES A BOOK THAT URGES READERS TO EXAMINE THEIR HEARTS

Escaping Our Fallen Nature

David Piper exposes what hinders being free in his book Escaping Our Fallen Nature

YORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At some points in life, the question of making it out alive and stronger from a dark situation inevitably arises. And when such a moment comes, a gentle reminder to never give up and keep going is a complete need, something like David Piper’s book "Escaping Our Fallen Nature."

"Escaping Our Fallen Nature," published only in April this year by Bookside Press, is a reflective and scripture-based guidebook to holistically achieving a new beginning at turning things upside down–for the better. It tackles recovery through a friendly, step-by-step process, with gentle and powerful encouragements.

The book believes in gradual but sure change, so it teaches its readers to look first into their hearts and really question their intentions, because, truly, the only way to replace the fallen nature is to exchange it for a new one.

“Kudos to the author for writing a book that reads like a conversation. Following Jesus’ strategy of teaching, this apologetic offering shines with gems extracted and polished from the author’s personal stories,” US Review writes.

Indeed, "Escaping Our Fallen Nature" reads like a conversation as the reason for its existence is to be there for those who need a companion in life, striving for betterment. It does not rush but sits a reader down to have them understand the deeper reason why there is a need to escape.

"Escaping Our Fallen Nature" is a friend, a helping hand. And to learn more about it and author David Piper, visit his website at escapingourfallennature.com. The book is up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital stores.

About Inks & Bindings:

Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.

Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

