Padilla: NEDA, Comelec Officials: Con-ass to Cost Taxpayers Less Funds, Time

PHILIPPINES, March 9 - Press Release

March 9, 2023 NEDA, Comelec Officials: Con-ass to Cost Taxpayers Less Funds, Time Amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution to allow more foreign direct investments will cost taxpayers less funds and time if done through a constituent assembly as compared to a constitutional convention, officials of the National Economic and Development Authority and Commission on Elections said Thursday. Lawyer Reverie Pure Sapaen, director of governance staff of NEDA, told Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes in Baguio City that the estimated cost of Con-Ass would be P46 million if done simultaneously with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls in October. Sapaen said this is if the plebiscite stemming from Con-Ass would be held simultaneously with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October. If the plebiscite would be held separately, it may cost P13.9 billion. In contrast, she said a constitutional convention may cost a whopping P15 billion if held simultaneously with the barangay/SK elections; and P28.5 billion if held separately. Of the P15 billion for Con-Con, she said P805 million is the estimated cost for allowances, emoluments, and accommodations of Con-Con delegates. "Sa inyong bilang sa Comelec mas makakatipid ba tayo kung sabay na (As far as Comelec, will we save taxpayers money if we hold the plebiscite simultaneously with the BKSE elections)?" Padilla asked Catherine Isip, Acting Director III of the Comelec Finance Services Department. She replied, "Yes Sir, makakatipid tayo (Yes Sir, we can have savings)." For his part, Julius Torres, Comelec regional election director for CAR, said amending the Charter via Con-Con could be more complicated due to the number of processes involved. He said they have to print 68 million ballots for Con-Con delegates, train teachers, and hold a massive information drive on the ballots for barangay, SK, and Con-Con delegates. "Medyo mas maproseso ang Con-Con the way I see it (There are more processes involved in Con-Con, the way I see it)," he said. On the other hand, Padilla said that while the Senate and House may differ on the method of amending the Constitution's economic provisions, they agree on the need to ease economic provisions to allow more foreign investments. "Medyo dito sa dalawang bagay na ito naghihiwalay ang dalawa. Pero ang magandang balita po, parehas na gusto, nais na magkaroon ng amyenda sa Saligang Batas (The Senate and House may differ here but the good news is that both agree on the need to amend the Charter)," he said. Meanwhile, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong agreed with the need to ease the economic provisions of the Charter, noting many provisions are outdated. "Malaki ang aking paniniwala kailangan natin baguhin certain provisions ng ating Constitution dahil napakaluma nito. Outdated na (I believe we need to update certain provisions of our Constitution which are outdated)," he said. Among the provisions that he said need updating are those on ownership of land of foreign nationals, indiviiduals, and entities; Financial capability to exploit our natural resources; and ownership of public utilities. "Siguro open na rin natin ang ating mata at mindset. It's about time we invite foreign companies mamuhunan to invest in our country (We must open our eyes and mindset. It's about time we invite foreign companies to invest in our country)," he said. Ebb Hinchliffe, Executive Director, of AmCham Philippines, said they have advocated for some kind of constitutional change to remove some restrictions. When asked by Padilla if they have to change the economic provisions, he said: "The short answer is yes." Former Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez stressed the need to eliminate barriers to unleash the country's potentials as it will facilitate the entry of more investments that will modernize our sectors. Opisyal ng NEDA, Comelec: Mas Tipid sa Pondo at Oras ang Con-ass Ang constituent assembly para amyendahan ang economic provisions ng Konstitusyon upang payagan ang pagpasok ng karagdagang foreign direct investments ay mas tipid sa pondo at oras kumpara sa constitutional convention, ayon sa mga opisyal ng National Economic and Development Authority at ng Commission on Elections. Ipinunto ni Reverie Pure Sapaen, director of governance staff ng NEDA, kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes sa Baguio City na P46 million ang gagastusin sa Con-Ass kung masasabay ang plebisito nito sa Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan election sa Oktubre. Dagdag ni Sapaen, kung ang plebiscite ay hindi hahabol sa BKSE election sa Oktubre, maaaring P13.9 bilyon ang gagastusin. Pero kung sa constitutional convention, gagastos ang gobyerno ng P15 bilyon kung sabay sa BKSE election, at P28.5 bilyon kung hindi sabay. Sa P15 bilyon para sa Con-Con, ipinunto niya na P805 milyon ang gagastusin sa allowances, emoluments, at accommodations ng Con-Con delegates. "Sa inyong bilang sa Comelec mas makakatipid ba tayo kung sabay na?" tanong ni Padilla kay Catherine Isip, Acting Director III ng Comelec Finance Services Department. Sagot ni Isip, "Yes Sir, makakatipid tayo." Ani Julius Torres, Comelec regional election director for CAR, mas maraming proseso ang Con-Con - kasama ang pag-imprenta ng 68 milyong balota para sa Con-Con delegates, pag-train ng guro, at malaking information drive para sa balota sa barangay, SK, at Con-Con delegates. "Medyo mas maproseso ang Con-Con the way I see it," aniya. Sa kabilang dako, ipinunto ni Padilla na bagama't magkaiba ang pananaw ng Senado at Kamara sa paraan ng pag-amyenda ng economic provisions ng Saligang Batas, pareho ang kanilang pananaw na kailangang baguhin ang economic provisions para pumasok ang foreign investments. "Medyo dito sa dalawang bagay na ito naghihiwalay ang dalawa. Pero ang magandang balita po, parehas na gusto, nais na magkaroon ng amyenda sa Saligang Batas," aniya. Ayon naman kay Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, kailangang baguhin ang economic provisions ng Saligang Batas dahil luma na ang ilang probisyon nito. "Malaki ang aking paniniwala kailangan natin baguhin certain provisions ng ating Constitution dahil napakaluma nito. Outdated na," aniya. Kasama sa mga probisyon na dapat ma-update ang pag-aari ng lupa ng dayuhan; pag-exploit ng natural resources; at pagmamay-ari ng public utilities. "Siguro open na rin natin ang ating mata at mindset. It's about time we invite foreign companies mamuhunan to invest in our country," ani Magalong. Ayon naman kay Ebb Hinchliffe, Executive Director ng AmCham Philippines, kailangan ng constitutional change para alisin ang ilang restrictions. Nang tinanong ni Padilla kung kailangang palitan ang economic provisions, tugon niya: "The short answer is yes." Dagdag ni dating Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, kailangang alisin ang balakid para pumasok ang investments na magmo-modernize sa sektor ng bansa.