UK BIOTECH COMPANY LAUNCH HEPA FILTER THAT KILLS VIRUSES, BACTERIA & FUNGI

CAMRIDGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Biotech Company CodiKoat Launch Advanced HEPA Filter That Kills Viruses, Bacteria & Fungi In Seconds

UK Biotech company CodiKoat have launched a groundbreaking new antimicrobial and antiviral air filter alongside leading ventilation specialists Vent-Axia.

The Vent-Axia PureAir Room 500 X will revolutionise the air purification market with its unique antiviral clean air delivery and is powered by the CodiKoat HEPA PLUS filter - the world’s fastest acting antimicrobial and antiviral HEPA filter.

The HEPA PLUS filter combines the outstanding qualities of a medical grade H13 HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter with CodiKoat’s unique nano-treatment. The antimicrobial and antiviral coating is independently ISO certified to 18184:2019 (determination of antiviral activity of textile products) and enables the filter to not only trap but also kill 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and fungi within seconds of filter contact.

While HEPA filters are commonly found in leading air purification units, the traditional, untreated HEPA filters can only trap particles, leading to a dangerous build-up of harmful viruses and bacteria within the filter. HEPA PLUS kills 99.99% of harmful microbes for the entire life cycle of the filter, eliminating the bacteria build-up whilst protecting users and maintaining maximum efficiency for longer.

The Vent-Axia PureAir Room 500 X was designed with busy, public facing commercial premises in mind such as schools, offices and healthcare facilities.

A three month pilot test at the Stephen Perse Secondary School in Cambridge delivered outstanding results. Filter samples which were analysed throughout the pilot showed no reduction in efficacy, with all filters remaining 99.99% effective at removing airborne pathogens and viruses throughout the testing period.

The launch of the air purifier alongside Vent-Axia marks a significant moment for CodiKoat as the HEPA PLUS filter is officially available to the public. The launch represents the culmination of extensive research and development work for the CodiKoat team.

On the launch, CodiKoat Co-Founder Reza Saberi Moghaddam said:

“We are thrilled to have worked with Vent-Axia on this incredible new air purifier. The unit is a true innovation within the market and we are incredibly proud to know that HEPA PLUS will be in the public domain, helping create safer indoor environments”.

On our partnership, Vent-Axia’s Danielle Clapshaw, Factored Product Executive said:

“We are delighted to have partnered with CodiKoat, who have developed the fastest ISO certified antimicrobial and antiviral coating technology in the world, to create ground-breaking filtration with the Vent-Axia PureAir Room 500 X. Taking just seconds to trap and kill coronavirus and many other viruses, bacteria and other unhealthy particles, the Pure Air Room 500 X is set to revolutionise air filtration. For commercial settings wanting to create healthier and safer environments, this is the ideal solution.”

The unique Vent-Axia PureAir Room 500 X can protect users instantly once plugged into a mains socket, with no technical installation needed. Speed and running times are easily controlled via an app, whilst indoor air quality is constantly monitored and maintained to protect health. It is available for purchase directly from Vent-Axia with a two year warranty.

For more information about CodiKoat’s unique antimicrobial and antiviral technology, please contact Josh Peacock, josh@codikoat.co.uk

CodiKoat

CodiKoat have developed the fastest ISO certified antimicrobial and antiviral coating technology in the world. CodiKoat’s unique technology uses surface functionalised nanostructures to inactivate viruses, bacteria and fungi within seconds of contact - including coronaviruses. www.codikoat.com