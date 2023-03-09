Automotive Door Panel Market : OEM and Aftermarket Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025 | AMR

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Door Panel Market by Mode of Operation, Vehicle Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," The global automotive door panel market size is expected to reach $34,158.6 million by 2025, from $24,115.1 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Significant rise in demand for feature-enabled door panels, skyrocketing sales of passenger vehicles, and requirement of safety owing to rise in number of road accidents fuel the growth in the market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and rise in demand for two-seater passenger cars hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of strong and lightweight door panels and potential in developing countries open new pathways in the industry.

Based on vehicle type, passenger cars held 84.12% of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to preference for better lifestyle by middle class families and significant surge in disposable income. However, the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) segment is expected register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in trade activities between the regions and expansion of transportation network/activities. The research also analyzes light commercial vehicle (LCV).

Based on regions, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of the total share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant by 2025. This is due to considerable rise in number of sales of commercial vehicles and passenger cars in the region. However, LAMEA would register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to penetration of automotive companies in the region along with rise in demand for automobile vehicles.

Key market players discussed in the report include Grupo Antolin, Brose, Draexlmaier Group, Hayashi Telempu Corporation, IAC Group, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Reydel Automotive France SAS, TS Tech, Kasai Kogyo, and Yanfeng.

Key Findings of the Automotive Door Panel Market:

The passenger car segment generated the highest revenue in the global automotive door panel market in 2017.

In 2017, front-hinged doors segment was the highest revenue contributor in the mode of operation segment.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

