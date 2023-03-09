DPI Fund Partners Announce Participation in SXSW 2023
100% BIPOC-led panel unveils effective narrative frameworks from 2022 midterms
Cynicism is on the rise, especially among young people and Black and Latinx voters. Our partners discovered ways to effectively engage communities so that they feel empowered in the political process.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, a group of Democracy & Power Innovation (DPI) Fund partners jointly announced their participation in the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival. The session, From Political Cynicism to BIPOC Political Power, brings together a diverse panel of experts at the forefront of public opinion research, polling, and advocacy to reveal the narrative strategies that motivated Black and Latinx communities to vote in the 2022 midterms. The session is on Sunday, March 12, at 2:30 pm at the Hilton Austin Downtown. Full details can be found here.
“With growing distrust in political institutions, cynicism is on the rise, especially among young people and Black and Latinx voters,” said Katrina Gamble, CEO of Sojourn Strategies and moderator of the session. “However, DPI and our partners have discovered ways to effectively engage BIPOC communities so that they feel empowered at every stage of the political process.”
The 2020 census revealed that America is more diverse than ever, and young people and communities of color are the pathways to political power in swing states like Arizona and Georgia. Yet, according to HIT Strategies, a public opinion firm and session panelist, the percentage of Black people who felt their vote was “very powerful” dropped from 73% to 43% from 2020 to 2022. To combat this, the collective of DPI Fund partners developed a power and messaging framework for Black voters in Georgia that performed 49.53% better than traditional get-out-the-vote messaging. As society prepares for the 2024 election cycle, political operatives and advocacy groups must proactively learn how to inspire
action across demographics to win.
The session features civic leaders who were influential in engaging key constituencies during the 2022 midterms, including
Katrina Gamble, Sojourn Strategies, a social impact consulting firm,
Jess Morales Rocketto, Equis, a set of organizations working to create a better understanding of Latinos
Nsé Ufot, Founder of New Georgia Project, a civic engagement nonprofit, and
Terrance Woodbury, Co-founder of HIT Strategies, a leading public opinion research firm.
The HIT Strategies Report on Black voters can be viewed HERE.
The Equis Labs Latino Values report can be viewed HERE.
About DPI Fund
The Democracy & Power Innovation Fund is a community of state-based organizing groups, social science researchers, and aligned funders who work together to support learning and innovative programs that explore the connections between organizing, civic engagement, and building progressive power, with a focus on work in and led by communities of color. www.dpifund.org.
About Sojourn Strategies
Sojourn Strategies is an innovative social impact consulting firm that helps clients solve critical social and political justice issues through the creation and execution of culturally relevant and values-centered campaigns, research and projects. www.sojournstrategies.com.
About Equis
Equis is a set of organizations working to create a better understanding of Latinos, innovate new approaches to reach and engage them, and invest in the leadership and infrastructure for long-term change and increased engagement. www.weareequis.us.
About Nse Ufot
Nse is the founder and former executive director of New Georgia Project, a nonpartisan effort to register, civically engage, and build power with the New Georgia Majority–the large and growing population of Black, brown, young, and other historically marginalized voters in the Peach State.
About HIT Strategies
As the only millennial and minority-owned public opinion research company, HIT Strategies maintains an unmatched cultural competence in understanding and communicating to young audiences and diverse communities like LGBTQ+ Black Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, and Pacific Islanders. We help our clients translate their target audience’s values, attitudes, and behaviors into real-time insights and messaging. For more information, visit hitstrat.com and follow us on social media @HITStrat.
Domonique James
Politics with Purpose
media@politicswithpurpose.com