To Reach $15.7 Billion Warehouse Automation Market Exploring the Capabilities of Robots

The global warehouse robotics market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.7 billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report on the global Warehouse robotics market. Warehouse robotics includes automated systems such as software and bagging machine that help speed up the packaging operations. Robots are used in warehouses for applications such as pick-placing, transportation, packaging, and palletizing. The integration of warehouse and robotics technology ensures accuracy and facilitates automation apart from increasing the storage space and operation efficiency of warehouses. The global warehouse robotics market growth is driven by the surge in demand for automation due to the intense competition in e-commerce sector, rise in the number of stock-keeping units, and advancements in technology. However, factors such as initial higher costs related to training & deployment, lack of awareness, threat of job displacement, and difficulty in interacting with robots for some end users hamper the market growth.

The report includes a comprehensive study of major market players including are ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Kuka AG, Yaskawa, Electric Corp., Amazon Robotics (Amazon.com Inc.), Yamaha Robotics, Fetch Robotics Inc., Locus Robotics, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG.

Covid-19 scenario:

The global Warehouse robotics report includes an in-depth analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. Moreover, it helps the frontrunners in the industry to devise new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other companies and how to deal with sudden changes in value and supply chain without compromising the credibility of the business.

The study of the market players covers the company overview, price analysis, and value chain, along with portfolio analysis of services and products. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the market.

