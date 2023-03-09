Submit Release
Radiopluggers.com Presents: Crown King from christian / gospel artist Gift Zion

Gift Zion

Track Title: Crown King Genre: Christian / Gospel ISRC Code: QMEU32218384

HERTFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gift Zion is a British Nigerian Gospel Singer and Songwriter with an outpouring heart of love set to bring joy into the lives of many through music flowing from her life experiences and encounters.

With diverse interests in music and her love for gospel praise and worship, contemporary music and traditional hymns Gift has translated her inspiration and style of music into her very first single... Crown King.

Gift leveraged the opportunities to work with highly influential men and women to bring the best of the sound that she received from the Holy Spirit at a time when her life was challenged by a dreadful illness.

Through God’s love and mercy, she was able to give birth to the sound Crown King and many more sounds to come! An intimate moment she shared with her maker and has been chosen to bless the lives of many through praise and worship in joy and reverence to gospel.

