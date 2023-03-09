Rare Disease Market is estimated to be US$ 547.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period - By PMI
"The rare disease market is a rapidly growing sector of the pharmaceutical industry, with an increasing number of companies investing in research.”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent report titled "Rare Disease Market Report Explored in Latest Research by 2027," published by Prophecy Market Insights, the market for rare diseases was estimated to be worth US$ 161.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to US$ 547.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2030.
— Prophecy Market Insights
The healthcare industry's attempts to create and commercialize medicines for rare diseases, often known as orphan diseases, are referred to as the rare disease market. In the United States, rare diseases typically affect fewer than 200,000 people, while in Europe they typically impact less than 1 in 2,000 persons.
Key Highlights:
-The National Institute of Health (NIH) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulate the training and guidance to improve the quality and marketing of NIH-funded rare diseases drugs. Additionally, NIH has also initiated several programs to support drug delivery for rare diseases.
-According to a COVID-19 Community Survey report by the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), around 74% patients are suffering from rare disorders in the U.S. face challenges in accessing high-quality medication
Top main companies included:
• Hoffmen La Roche
• Abbott
• Sanofi
• Eli lilly
• Genelux
• Mercks & co.
• Glaxosmith Kline
• Astra Zeneca
• Eisai
• Rexahn
• Taino
Research Methodology of Rare Disease Market
The research methodology used in the study of the rare disease market will depend on the specific research question, objectives, and data sources. It is used in the study of the rare disease market should be rigorous, transparent, and appropriate for the research question and objectives. It should also prioritize the inclusion and representation of rare disease patients, caregivers, and other stakeholders in the research process.
Surveys are commonly used to collect quantitative data on patient and caregiver experiences, disease burden, treatment options, and access to care. Online surveys or in-person interviews may be used to collect this data from a representative sample of rare disease patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.
Qualitative research methods, such as focus groups or in-depth interviews, may be used to gain a deeper understanding of the experiences, perspectives, and needs of rare disease patients and caregivers. This approach is useful for exploring subjective experiences and gathering rich, detailed data on the patient journey.
Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on market
The recent coronavirus outbreak has instilled panic among people all across the world. Rapidly spread of the disease in several countries, strict measures have been taken to curb the epidemic. Moreover, governments across the world are implementing strategies and raising funds that will result in more attention towards the treatment of the coronavirus disease. This has indirectly halted the rare disease market. This pandemic has certainly left manufacturers in a state of confusion. Given the current situation, the market is set to be negatively affected by this pandemic.
Rising research activities
Increasing research activities and development of rare disease drugs has driven the global rare disease market. Additionally, growing product development and implementation of technology drive the innovative devices in diagnosis of which leads to increase adaption of effective treatment of rare disease.
Scope of the Report:
1. Global Rare Disease Market, By Drug Type 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Biologics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Non-Biologics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Rare Disease Market, By Route of Administration 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Oral
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Injectable
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Global Rare Disease Market, By Phase, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Preclinical
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Phase1
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Phase2
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Phase3
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Phase4
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Rare Disease Market, By Therapeutic Area, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Infectious Disease
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Neurological
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Alimentary/Metabolic
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Cancer
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Blood & Clotting
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
5. Global Rare Disease Market, By Patients, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Neonatal
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Pediatric
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Adults
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
6. Global Rare Disease Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Hospital & Retail Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>E-Commerce/Online Pharmacies
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
