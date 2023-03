Digital Twin Market is estimated to be US$ 260.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 56.3% during the forecast period

Digital Twin Market - PMI

The report “Global Digital Twin Market, By Application, By Vertical - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029’’

COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Digital Twin Market accounted for US$ 3.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 260.77 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 56.3%”Report Metrics:Report Attribute DetailsMarket Size 260.77 billionCAGR 56.3%Base Year 2020Forecast Period 2020-2030Request Sample Pages:Key Highlights:• In August 2021, Matterport, Inc.,the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the open beta launch of Notes, a conversational, real-time team collaboration, communication and file sharing tool directly inside Matterport digital twins.• In August 2021, Beijing conducted the 29th orbital launch of the year by blasting off twin satellites to boost its remote sensing and mapping capabilities. China launches twin satellites capable of creating 3D maps in space. The Long March 4B lifted off from the Taiyuan launch center to deploy the twin satellites in the near-polar orbit around 500 kilometers above the planet.Analyst View:Global industries have achieved a tremendous technological transformation due to the linkage between the digital and physical worlds. Digital twin technology has played an important role in enhancing this convergence. The target market's growth is being fueled by rising technology demand in a variety of industries, including energy and utilities, consumer products, and transportation. The concerns associated with data security for developing digital twins, on the other hand, are impeding the target market's growth. Key Market Insights from the report:The Global Digital Twin Market accounted for US$ 3.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 260.77 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 56.3%. The Global Digital Twin Market is segmented based on the application, vertical and region.• By Application, the Global Digital Twin Market is segmented into Product Design, Manufacturing Process Planning, and Others.• By Vertical, the market is segmented into Natural Resources, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Transportation, Government and Utilities, and Others (Automotive and Oil and Gas).• By Region, the Global Digital Twin Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America holds the largest share in the digital twin market. 