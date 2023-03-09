Wireless Broadband in Public Safety

Increasing incidents such as crime, terrorist attacks, tsunami have led governments & businesses to adopt wireless technologies to enhance public safety.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Size Expected to Reach USD 127.71 Billion by 2030 | Top Players-ZTE & Nokia." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global wireless broadband in public safety market size was valued at USD 18.67 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 127.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in adoption of connected devices & integrated sensors and growth in concern of security & public safety drive the growth of global wireless broadband in public safety market. In addition, advancements in communication technology and increase in demand for cost-effective & real-time information fuels the market growth. However, slow development rate of telecom infrastructure in underdeveloped nations restrict the market wireless broadband in public safety market growth.

The global wireless broadband in public safety market is segmented on the basis of system, application, end user, and region. Depending on system, the it is divided into mobile wireless broadband and fixed wireless broadband. According to application, it is classified into video surveillance and monitoring, automatic vehicle tracking, real-time incident management, geographic information system (GIS), public control and management, and others. As per end user, it is categorized into police department, fire department, emergency medical service providers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Mobile wireless broadband segment acquired the major share in the wireless broadband in public safety market. Upsurge in mobile device use by many mobile end-users including rapid action force, rescue operators, fire-fighters, and others is expected to boost mobile wireless broadband in public safety market in several major geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Fixed wireless broadband segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Fixed wireless network helps in fast information sharing as the communication happens through strong bandwidth and several in-house components such as fixed modem, receivers, transmitters, and others.

Region wise, the wireless broadband in public safety market size was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, due to the presence of large number of broadband subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of number of subscribers in the key regional markets such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The global wireless broadband in public safety market analysis includes major players ,including AT&T Intellectual Property, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,. L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Tait Communications, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon, and ZTE Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the wireless broadband in public safety industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● COVID-19 pandemic impacted the overall economy and wireless broadband market. In addition, with increase in demand for faster internet connectivity among rural & younger population, various governments and NGO initiate the service of wireless broadband among these segments.

● Increase in digitalization and work from home business model, police officers & firefighters are able to connect with their offices and respond instantly with fast wireless broadband connection in remote areas.

● With the adoption of wireless broadband in rural areas, police officers are able to react instantly to provide public safety.

