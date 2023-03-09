As Curtain Closes on 48th Edition of Middle East Energy, International Exhibitors Hail Show’s Global Impact
EINPresswire.com/ -- Walking the bustling show floor at this year’s Middle East Energy exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre painted a perfect picture of the international importance of this week’s 48th edition. The three-day show recorded not only cross-continental partnerships, but significant growth in the number of national pavilions – many of which posted triple-digit floor space increases – as well as participating suppliers jumping considerably and the number of representatives from visiting countries exceeding 130.
Middle East Energy, which ran from March 7-9, is the region’s leading exhibition for exploring the plans and policies set to shape the future energy outlook of the Middle East, as well as educating attendees on the state of play of the sector. On Thursday’s final day, Business France Middle East, the organising body for the country’s presence in Dubai this week, revealed the French Pavilion had recorded a 154 per cent increase in exhibiting companies compared to last year.
The considerable year-on-year attendance increase is a clear indication of the importance of France within the region’s energy industry, said Axel Baroux, French Trade & Invest Commissioner and Managing Director of Business France Middle East.
“The strong French presence at this year’s event is testament to France’s position as a major player in the Middle East energy landscape,” said Baroux. “With the emergence of renewable energies and the region’s focus on sustainable development, French companies have been particularly active in the development of renewable energy sources in the Middle East. We support the UAE’s ambitious green diversification programme through our expertise in energy production, transmission, and distribution, and are excited to showcase the latest innovations in the sector.”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Turkiye Pavilion revealed it had brought double the number of companies present last year, with its 88 exhibiting companies putting the country behind only China in terms of size and exhibitor numbers. The China Pavilion has itself seen significant growth both in participating companies and floor space – compared to 2022, exhibitors from China have risen from 37 to nearly 200, resulting in a 340 per cent increase, while floor space has grown from 475sqm to 2,936sqm, a nearly 520 per cent increase.
Sufu Peng, Managing Director at MAXGE Electric Technology, said the global reach of Middle East Energy is key to his business. “MAXGE is a leading manufacturer of low voltage circuit breakers in China, globally exporting to more than 60 countries,” said Peng. “We have been participating in Middle East Energy for the past 10 years. We always showcase new products and technologies developed by the R&D department and, as Middle East Energy understands industry trends, it gives us a reach to global customers. Through participation, we can meet our existing customers, as well as open opportunities to find new cooperation partners.”
Further fostering international collaboration, Ducab Metals Business (DMB), one of Ducab Group’s business units and the only provider of both copper and aluminium solutions in the region, signed an agreement on Thursday with US-based CTC Global, a leading manufacturer of efficient conductors, enabling the organisation to be the only manufacturer of CTC Global’s high-capacity, energy-efficient ACCC®️ Conductors in the UAE.
“Implementing CTC Global’s energy-efficient conductors on a large scale is a significant step towards achieving that objective,” said Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO of DMB, who attended a special signing ceremony alongside Charles Mellagui, CEO of Ducab Cables Business; Steve Jackman, CTC Global’s Senior Vice President for MENA; and Frank Joseph, Principal Commercial Officer at the US Consulate General in Dubai. “The agreement we have signed with CTC Global not only expands our network of partners, but also allows us to manufacture their cutting-edge products here in the UAE, in line with our ongoing commitment and support for the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.”
Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Energy Portfolio – MEA at Informa, the event organisers, said the increased international presence demonstrates the “global stature” of this year’s show.
“As well as a significant increase in visitor numbers, this year’s Middle East Energy has also recorded a substantial increase in international participation,” Mohammed said. “This year’s exhibition involved 19 standalone national pavilions, 57 exhibiting countries, and representatives from 132 countries. We were always expecting growth, given the past two years were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the sheer rise in participation has been beyond expectations, driving home the global stature and international importance of Middle East Energy.”
Middle East Energy 2023 ran from March 7-9 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 1-4, Saeed Halls 1-3, the Trade Centre Arena, and Plaza. To find out more, visit: https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/home.html
Pragati Malik
Pragati Malik
