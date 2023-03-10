Artcha Series Ltd, The London Fashion brand changing the face of Neurodiversity supports Neurodiversity Week 2023
Purpose led London fashion brand supports Neurodiversity Week in style!
The London Fashion brand changing the face of Neurodiversity”LONDON, ENGLAND, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rtcha Series Ltd, The London Fashion brand changing the face of Neurodiversity and using 20% of profits to support students in London schools, is thrilled to announce its support for Neurodiversity Celebration Week in 2023.
Taking place from March 12th to 19th, Neurodiversity Celebration Week is a nationwide event intended to promote and celebrate neurodiversity, a concept that recognizes and embraces the wide range of neurological differences that exist among individuals.
At Artcha Series, we recognize that creativity thrives in diverse environments, and we believe that everyone has unique talents and strengths to offer. That's why we're proud to join hands with Neurodiversity Celebration Week in celebrating those who think, learn and communicate differently.
As part of our commitment to this important cause, Artcha Series will be hosting a variety of Pop Up events to promote neurodiversity in collaboration with the halley, Natwest, Virgin Money and The Truman Brewery including online clothing discounts and talking points relating to managing Dyslexia available via Youtube.com/Artchaseries.
By supporting Neurodiversity Celebration Week, Artcha Series is demonstrating its dedication to creating a more inclusive world where everyone is valued for their unique talents and abilities. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating neurodiversity and the incredible diversity of perspectives and experiences that make our world a richer, more interesting place to live.
For more information about Artcha Series or our involvement in Neurodiversity Celebration Week, please visit our website at www.artchaseries.com.
Please feel free to use our 30% discount code: asncw23 from Sunday 12th March to Sunday 19th March
