Cell Therapy Market is estimated to be US$ 19.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period - By PMI

The global cell therapy market is poised for explosive growth, driven by advancements in biotechnology, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand for personalized medicine.”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell therapy market accounted for US$ 5.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.6 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.1%. The administration of somatic cells for the treatment of diseases or severe injuries is known as cell therapy. The study's major goal is to give long-term treatment through a single injection of therapeutic cells. The global cell therapy market has grown due to an increase in cell therapy transplantations, an older patient population, and increased disease awareness around the world. Transfusion medicine is rapidly incorporating cellular treatment into its practice. As a result, transfusion medicine practitioners must understand the process of creating therapeutic cellular products for clinical application.
The report "Cell Therapy Market, By Clinical-use (Therapeutic Area (Malignancies, Muscoskeletal Therapies, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology, and Others), Cell Type (Stem Cell Therapies, BM, Blood, & Umbilical Cord-derived Stem Cells, Adipose Derived Cells, and Others), Non-stem Cell Therapies, and Research-use), By Type (Autologous Therapies and Allogenic Therapies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029’’
Key Highlights:
• In December 2020, Bayer recently announced the launch of a cell and gene therapy platform (C>) within its pharmaceutical division. The platform will further consolidate its emerging leadership in the cell and gene therapy field and transform its overall business, the company said.
• In July 2021, Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare, has launched EmerGENE, a global end-to-end cell and gene therapy network approach designed to support small and midsize biotechs with the commercialization of their discoveries. EmerGENE has been built by a multidisciplinary team that delivers expert-led guidance and services to biotechs throughout their entire clinical to commercial journey.
• In July 2021, Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced the launch of its next-generation cell line development technology, GPEx Lightning. Leveraging Catalent’s proven GPEx expression platform in a glutamine synthase (GS) knock-out Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line system, GPEx Lightning combines innovative technologies, including a novel gene insertion technology, to further shorten drug substance development by up to three months compared to previous timelines.
Analyst View:
The key driver driving global market growth is an increase in the occurrence of diseases such as cancer, cardiac problems, and others. In 2017, 9.6 million individuals died from various forms of cancer, according to data published by Our World in Data Organization in 2019. Furthermore, technical imrovements in the field of cell treatment, as well as the increased usage of human cells over animal cells for cell therapies research, are driving the global market forward. Government laws governing the use of cell therapy, on the other hand, may stifle worldwide market growth over the projection period. Nonetheless, the global market is likely to benefit from increased research funding and an increase in the number of policies promoting stem cell therapy in developing countries over the forecast period.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Cell Therapy Market is segmented based on the Clinical-use, Type, and Region.
• By Clinical-use, the Global Cell Therapy Market is segmented into Therapeutic Area (Malignancies, Muscoskeletal Therapies, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology, and Others), Cell Type (Stem Cell Therapies, BM, Blood, & Umbilical Cord-derived Stem Cells, Adipose Derived Cells, and Others), Non-stem Cell Therapies, and Research-use.
• By Type, the market is segmented into Autologous Therapies and Allogenic Therapies.
By Region, the Global Cell Therapy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape:
• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
• Kolon TissueGene
• MEDIPOST
• Osiris Therapeutics
• Stemedica Cell Technologies
• Cells for Cells
• NuVasive
• Anterogen.Co
• Fibrocell Science
• Vericel Corporation
• PHARMICELL Co., Ltd.
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
