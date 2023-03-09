Shared Mobility Market Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2031

Micro mobility vehicle such as e-bikes are gaining traction in the shared mobility industry at the moment.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several companies across the globe are launching e-bikes to offer e-bike sharing service to its customers, which is fueling the segmental growth. For instance, in March 2022, Veo has successfully launched the Class 2 e-bike with throttle-assist, in Birmingham, Ala; Seattle Wash; Santa Monica, Calif; Syracuse, New York; and on the University of Alabama campus. The Class 2 e-bike is named as Cosmo-e and is going to be deployed throughout the U.S. The throttle-assist makes the Cosmo-e the most accessible e-bike on the North American shared mobility market by allowing riders to get where they need to go if they are unable to pedal, need support traveling up the hills or want a boost to get up to speed from an idle position.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Shared Mobility Market," The shared mobility market was valued at $435.20 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,266.80 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global shared mobility market in 2021 owing to collaboration of leading service provider companies and adoption of latest technologies. In addition, wireless service providers are working to provide advanced wireless platforms for smart transportation, which is also expected to supplement the growth of the Asia-Pacific shared mobility market.

Covid-19 scenario-

The Covid-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the growth of the global shared mobility market owing to change in mobility patterns of people across the globe. Mobility of people during the pandemic decreased significantly.

The pandemic led to shift in priorities regarding commute. Commuters opted for safe and sanitized means of transportation and avoided shared mobility services such as ride sharing.

Ride-hailing also reduced due to the implementation of measures such as social distancing, fear of congestion and reduced commuting.

However, other areas of shared mobility such as micro mobility services witnessed a growing demand owing to the growth in e-commerce business and last mile deliveries.

In addition, commuters now utilize micro mobility vehicles such as e-bikes, electric-pedal assisted bicycles, scooters, and others for daily travel. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the shared mobility market during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the shared mobility industry size based on service model, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, sales channel and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on service model, the public transit segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the bike sharing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses car sharing, ride-hailing and microtransit under this segment.

Based on vehicle type, the buses and rails segment contributed to more than half of the global market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The two-wheelers segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses passenger cars and others under this segment.

Based on sales channel, the online segment captured the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and North America.

The key market players analyzed in the global shared mobility market report include Autocrypt Co., Ltd., BlaBlaCar, Blu-Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Bolt Technology OÜ, Cabify Espaa S.L.U., EasyMile SAS, Free2move, Getaround, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd., ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola), Uber Technologies Inc., Zoomcar India Private Limited, Didi Chuxing Technology Co. and Yandex LLC.

The report analyzes these key players of the global shared mobility market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.