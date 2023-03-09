Filtering Hope: Exploring the Growing Dialysis Market to Combat Kidney Disease

Dialysis Market D

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dialysis is a medical treatment that is used to remove waste and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys are not working properly.

Our kidneys filter our blood, removing waste products and excess fluid, and they also help regulate our body's electrolyte and acid-base balance. When the kidneys are damaged or not functioning properly, waste products and excess fluids can build up in the body, leading to a range of health problems. Dialysis helps to remove these waste products and excess fluids from the blood.

During dialysis, a machine or a special filter called a dialyzer is used to clean the blood outside of the body. The blood is drawn out of the body through a catheter or fistula, and it is then pumped through the dialyzer, which filters out waste products and excess fluid. The clean blood is then returned to the body.

Dialysis is typically used as a long-term treatment for people with chronic kidney disease, but it can also be used in emergency situations, such as when someone has acute kidney injury or poisoning.

𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 -

the global Dialysis Market was pegged at $91.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129.75 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in the supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲.

Type of Dialysis:

a. Hemodialysis: This involves filtering the blood through a machine outside the body.

b. Peritoneal Dialysis: This involves using the lining of the abdomen as a filter to remove waste and excess fluid.

End-User:

a. In-center Dialysis: This refers to dialysis performed at a hospital or clinic under the supervision of healthcare professionals.

b. Home Dialysis: This refers to dialysis that can be performed at home, either by the patient or with the help of a caregiver.

Geography:

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East and Africa

These segments can be further divided based on factors such as type of dialysis machines used, dialysis accessories, dialysis services, and others. The dialysis market is a rapidly growing industry due to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease and the rising demand for better healthcare services.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

The global dialysis market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Angiodynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Davita, and Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global dialysis market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

