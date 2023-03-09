Electric Powertrain Market Demand Scenario with Growth Prospectus by 2031

An electric powertrain is the group of components in an electric vehicle that transfers power from the battery to the surface where the vehicle runs.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electric Powertrain Market," The electric powertrain market was valued at $83.66 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,078.18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031.

An electric powertrain is the group of components in an electric vehicle that transfers power from the battery to the surface where the vehicle runs. The component in an electric powertrain includes inverter, which converts the battery DC power to AC and drives the induction motor in vehicle for propulsion. Moreover, electric motor is an important part of electric powertrain development as it converts electricity to torque to move the vehicle. The electric powertrain of a vehicle is defined by its performance, comfort, and safety.

The automotive powertrain portfolio is diversified and includes many pure electric and hybrid powertrains. In addition, the overall powertrain landscape has become more dynamic and complex with the emergence of technology such as innovation in battery technologies and supportive government policies. For instance, in January 2022, Magna International Inc. unveiled the Etelligent Force, a battery electric 4WD powertrain system for pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles. The system had fewer moving parts than a traditional ICE powertrain, thereby requiring less maintenance.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electric powertrain market based on component, vehicle type, vehicle class, vehicle drive type, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In addition, the electric powertrain market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increased demand for improved vehicle performance and the inclination of consumers toward environment-friendly vehicles. For instance, in April 2022, Magna International Inc. announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. The 260,000 square foot facility produced inverters, motors, and on-board chargers for use in General Motors’ series of electric vehicles (EVs). Furthermore, the companies operating in the electric powertrain market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product developments to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence.

Moreover, major automotive component manufacturers have been investing in electric axle drives to capitalize on the increasing sales of electric and hybrid vehicles to increase their market share. For instance, in August 2021, Schaeffler AG brought in further development in its electric axle by introducing the 800-volt power electronics and thermal management system. These improvements increased the efficiency of the electric drive, which further increased the effective range of electric vehicles.

The report evaluates these major participants in the global electric powertrain industry. These participants have executed a spectrum of key business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, product development, strategic collaborations, and joint ventures for expanding product lines in the global markets and extending the global market growth. The market research report aids the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and impact of new technology land product launches on the overall market size.

