Vehicle Tracking System Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

Vehicle tracking system is a system that used global positioning system (GPS) or cellular network to track and monitor the activity of vehicle.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising adoption of intelligent transport systems, safety and security concern within transportation services, and rising fleet operations especially in the emerging markets drive the market growth. However, increasing choices creating market shifts restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, winning new customer segments from diverse industry verticals and emergence of 5G into vehicle connectivity create new opportunities for growth of the market.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vehicle Tracking System Market by Type, Vehicle Type, Technology and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global vehicle tracking system market was valued at $17.37 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $109.95 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3853

Active segment to be lucrative through 2025

Among types, the active segment accounted for 80.8% of the vehicle tracking system industry share in 2017 and would retain its dominance through 2025. The same would grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the rising preference for real time data monitoring and reporting which indirectly showcases the future of mobility solutions.

Passenger vehicles segment to be lucrative through 2025

Among vehicle types, the passenger vehicles segment was the largest in 2017, capturing 72.2% of the market share and would maintain its dominance through 2025. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to the growing fleet operators especially in the emerging markets.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3853

Cellular tracking segment to dominate through 2025

Among applications, the cellular tracking segment dominated the market in 2017, grabbing 62.3% of the market share. However, the mobile tracking segment would achieve the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the study period.

Key players of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include AT&T Inc., Cartrack Holdings Limited, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Verizon Communications Inc., Spireon, Inc., Geotab Inc., Inseego Corp., TomTom, Inc., and Teletrac Navman US Ltd. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the vehicle tracking systems industry.

Procure Research Report on @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-tracking-system-market/purchase-options