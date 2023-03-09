Nymo, a blockchain based Remittance platform goes ICO
A remittance gateway, empowered by the blockchain, crossboarding oceans.
Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Nymo: The Revolutionary Remittance Platform Empowering the Unbanked
— Soren Kierkegaard
For years, our team has been at the forefront of biometric technology in Africa, striving to create solutions that enhance access to essential services like healthcare, education, and government services. However, as we are not a financial institution, we were unable to create a payment application for the unbanked population in Africa.
That is, until the advent of blockchain technology, which has now allowed us to bypass intermediaries and provide financial services to the underbanked. With that in mind, we are proud to announce the launch of Nymo, a revolutionary remittance platform that gives the unbanked population access to digital identity secured by biometrics and financial services.
Our unique ecosystem is cutting-edge, fast, secure, and most importantly, affordable. We have reached out to various African banks, and their feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We are now inviting you to be a part of our mission through our Initial Coin Offering (ICO).
The Nymo token is a mix of a conventional NYMO Stablecoin and an awarding NYMO token linked to a pool of liquidity that is unique. The token distribution is limited to 10 billion, and no more tokens will be minted, ensuring a stable evolving price on any exchange.
Our ICO will last approximately three months, with different stages starting from the Private Sale token at 0,0008$, Pre-Sale token at 0,0009, and ending with the Public Sale at 0,001. The token smart contracts are secure, BOT resistant, and designed to evolve with the project.
One of the most innovative features of Nymo is our burn mechanism. After each transaction, 10% of our profits will be used to purchase tokens from the market and retire them permanently. This process will reduce the overall supply of tokens, making them increasingly rare, and ultimately increase their value due to the reduction in supply and increase in demand.
By participating in our ICO, you can invest in a new and innovative decentralized finance project and benefit from its long-term growth potential. Join us now and become a part of the solution to empower the unbanked population in Africa.
The private sale starts the 11d of March 2023, so don't miss your chance to be a part of Nymo's mission. For more information, visit our website at www.nymo.io
Johann Caubergh
Oceans Synergies ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
A remittance gateway, empowered by the blockchain, crossboarding oceans.