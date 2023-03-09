Automotive LiDAR Market Segmentation, Industry Size and Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2028

Lidar systems map out their environments by sending laser pulses outward.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive LiDAR Market by Application, Technology, Range, Vehicle Type and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global automotive LiDAR market was valued at $221.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,831.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 30.3%.

Development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, surge in investment and funding in LiDAR startups, and growing emphasis from the governments for ADAS incorporated vehicles have boosted the growth of the automotive LiDAR Industry size. However, high cost of LiDAR system, environmental constraints, and optical vulnerability hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of 4D LiDAR and rapid technological advancements in automotive LiDAR is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (256 Pages PDF) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2870

Lidar systems map out their environments by sending laser pulses outward. When the pulse contacts an object or obstacle, it reflects or bounces back to the lidar unit. The system then receives the pulse and calculates the distance between it and the object, based on the elapsed time between emitting the pulse and receiving the return beam. Lidar does this rapidly, with some emitting millions of pulses per second. As the beams return to the system, it begins forming a picture of what’s going on in the world around the vehicle and can use computer algorithms to piece together shapes for cars, people, and other obstacles.

On the basis of technology, the solid-state LiDAR segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly third-fourths of the market. However, the mechanical LiDAR segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 32.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on range, the short & mid-range segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the long-range segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2870

Covid-19 Scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, several manufacturing facilities were closed temporarily. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown and trade restrictions created interruptions in exports of automotive parts, especially from China.

The declined production of automobiles and disruption of the supply chain hampered the demand for LiDAR sensors.

However, the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle industry would witness growth in the future due to benefit of contactless and driverless delivery. Moreover, several logistics and food delivery companies have started to adopt autonomous vehicles where LiDAR sensors are vital parts.

Procure Research Report on @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-lidar-market/purchase-options

Continental AG, First Sensor AG, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, Innoviz Technologies Ltd, LeddarTech, Luminar Technologies, Ouster, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo and Velodyne LiDAR, Inc are some of the leading key players operating in the automotive LiDAR market.