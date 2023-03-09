Submit Release
Crowdfunding Market Size Worth US$ 28.9 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 11.6%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crowdfunding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global crowdfunding market size reached US$ 14.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2023-2028.

Crowdfunding is an online method of raising funds for a particular project or purpose by soliciting donations from a large number of individuals who contribute small amounts of money. It is typically performed through social networks, making it easier for supporters to share information about the cause or project. It can be used to raise funds for various purposes, including charitable causes, creative projects, business startups, school tuition, and personal expenses. Since it is a scalable, flexible, and efficient fundraising solution, crowdfunding is gaining immense traction across the globe.

Market Trends

The global crowdfunding market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, several favorable initiatives taken by governments of numerous countries to reduce healthcare expenses are positively influencing market growth. Additionally, rising investments by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in crowdfunding campaigns and spreading awareness about financial support through such platforms have catalyzed market growth. Besides this, the increasing number of sports events to raise funds quickly is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising trend of launching business startups by individuals and the introduction of mobile applications and websites for easy fundraising are contributing to market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the widespread availability of high-speed internet, and the increasing sales of smartphones, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

CircleUp Network Inc.
Crowdfunder Limited
Fundable LLC
Fundrise LLC
GoFundMe Inc.,
Indiegogo Inc.
Patreon Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end use and geography.

Breakup by Type:

P2P Lending
Equity Investment
Hybrid
Reward-based
Others

Breakup by End Use:

Entrepreneurship
Social Cause
Movies and Theater
Real Estate
Music
Technology
Publishing
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

