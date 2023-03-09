GCC Commercial Printing Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2028 – IMARC Group
According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, The GCC commercial printing market size reached US$ 7.7 Billion in 2022.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Commercial Printing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The GCC commercial printing market size reached US$ 7.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.82% during 2023-2028.
Industry Definition and Application:
Commercial printing represents the process of transferring artwork and prints onto a piece of paper or cardboard in bulk volumes. The process involves layout designing, printing, binding, composition, press productions, etc. In line with this, commercial printing comprises a paper feed, fold-out tray, ink replacer, digital or analog control panel, memory card reader, a paper output tray, etc. It is extensively used to produce brochures, books, posters, flyers, magazines, newsletters, cartons, and other such materials that can be utilized for promotional purposes.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-commercial-printing-market/requestsample
GCC Commercial Printing Market Trends:
The expanding publishing and printing sector and the development of large corporate organizations are primarily driving the GCC commercial printing market. Additionally, the introduction of electrophotography, inkjet, and gravure print technologies, the rising consumer environmental concerns, and the widespread adoption of eco-friendly printing techniques, which minimize waste and utilize less energy, are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for bulk printing by various organizations, owing to its cost-effectiveness and efficiency, and the inflating need for physical hardbound books are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.
Moreover, the growing utilization of green commercial printers that use eco-friendly paper, inks, coatings, chemicals, etc., and facilitate reducing and reusing waste is also bolstering the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of paperback books and magazines to provide high comfort and convenience as compared to their digital counterparts is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, media and document management services enable organizations to enhance their distribution and promotion capabilities for both print and non-print materials, which is anticipated to fuel the GCC commercial printing market over the forecasted period.
GCC Commercial Printing Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
The report has segmented the market on the based on region, technology, print type and application.
Breakup by Technology:
Lithographic Printing
Digital Printing
Flexographic Printing
Screen Printing
Gravure Printing
Others
Breakup by Print Type:
Image
Painting
Pattern
Others
Breakup by Application:
Packaging
Advertising
Publishing
Breakup by Country:
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Oman
Kuwait
Bahrain
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2436&flag=C
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports By IMARC Group:
Central Asia E-Commerce Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/617970543/central-asia-e-commerce-market-report-2023-size-share-trends-forecast-2028
Control Towers Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/614997196/control-tower-market-report-2023-2028-size-share-growth-and-forecast
Hybrid Cloud Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/615591443/hybrid-cloud-market-size-worth-us-262-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-19-63
Insurtech Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/614997876/insurtech-market-report-2022-27-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast
Pay TV Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/617972147/global-pay-tv-market-size-to-reach-us-199-7-billion-by-2028-imarc-group
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here