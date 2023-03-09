Sports Nutrition in India | Market is Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% During 2023-2028
The increasing participation in recreational sports, fitness, and athletic activities are among the key factors driving the market's growth in India.NOIDA, UP, INDIA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Sports Nutrition Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The India sports nutrition market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.
Industry Definition and Application:
Sports nutrition represents the practice of incorporating nutrient-rich food products, such as supplements, sports drinks, energy bars, protein powders, etc., by professional bodybuilders and active adults to maintain a healthy diet. It minimizes the effects of injury, fatigue, and delayed recovery. In addition to this, sports nutrition assists in achieving a specific diet plan and improving body composition. As such, sports nutrition products are also utilized to complete various fitness goals, such as enhancing body composition and gaining lean mass. They are commonly available via convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, drug and specialty stores, etc., across India.
Trends in Indian Sports Nutrition Market:
The widespread adoption of nutrient-rich products by individuals in their daily diets to protect the body from virus-related infections is primarily driving the India sports nutrition market. Additionally, the growing prevalence of fitness culture and the increasing number of sports clubs and training centers are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising consumer awareness towards the presence and harmful impacts of synthetic ingredients in supplements and nutritional drinks is stimulating the demand for organic and natural sports nutrition products, which is also bolstering the market growth across the country. Moreover, the introduction of sports nutrition packages by health clubs, the inflating levels of disposable income, and sedentary lifestyles are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the development of nutritional beverages that are incorporated with essential minerals, fats, vitamins, carbohydrates, and protein is anticipated to fuel the India sports nutrition market over the forecasted period.
India Sports Nutrition Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the based on region, product type, raw material, distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
Sports Food
Sports Drinks
Sports Supplements
Breakup by Raw Material:
Animal Derived
Plant-Based
Mixed
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Drug and Specialty Stores
Online
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Avid Nutrilabs
Glanbia Performance Nutrition India Pvt. Ltd.
Guardian Healthcare Services Private Limited
Herbalife Nutrition India (Herbalife International of America Inc.)
NUTRAMARC Sports Nutrition & Company
Olympia Nutrition
Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd.
PepsiCo Inc.
QNT Sport India Pvt. Ltd.
Smart Nutrition Products Pvt Ltd.
Sports Nutrition Technology
Steadfast Nutrition
The Coca-Cola Company.
