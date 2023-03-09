Gift Packaging Market Analysis 2023-2028, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gift Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global gift packaging market size reached US$ 22.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.
Gift packaging is employed to pack gifts in boxes or bags embellished with ribbons and other decorative elements to enhance their aesthetic value. Some commonly available gift packaging materials include gift boxes, ribbons, bows, wrapping paper sheets, sacks, colorful tapes, foam flowers, and bags. These products are available in numerous sizes, shapes, and colors to meet individual needs and preferences. The rising trend of gift-giving on special occasions such as anniversaries, farewells, birthdays, and festivals to express appreciation towards friends, family, and clients is escalating the demand for gift packaging services and products across the globe.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gift-packaging-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The market is primarily driven by the growing trend of corporate gifting for motivating employees and promoting and establishing business relations with clients. In addition, the increasing use of personalized prints owing to their convenience, flexibility, and design possibilities, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of corrugated gift boxes due to their benefits, such as durability, reusability, and attractive appearance, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the introduction of eco-friendly packaging solutions, including cloth bags, to address environmental concerns is accelerating the product adoption rate. Along with this, the market is also propelled by the growing popularity of online applications offering gifting services with fast shipping facilities, convenient check-outs, and innumerable payment methods for targeting a larger consumer base. Furthermore, the increasing consumer inclination toward gifting flowers, cosmetic products, electronics, and clothes in appealing packaging solutions with tailored labels is also creating a favorable market outlook.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6216&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Card Factory
DS Smith plc
Ebro Color GmbH
Hallmark Cards Inc.
IG Design Group plc
International Packaging Corporation
Karl Knauer KG
Mondi plc
POL-MAK
Smurfit Kappa Group plc
Yama Ribbon & Bows Co. Ltd.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories
Breakup by Product Type:
Ribbons
Wrapping Papers
Containers
Boxes
Others
Breakup by Material:
Paper and Paperboards
Plastic
Glass
Others
Breakup by Packaging:
Primary Packaging
Secondary Packaging
Tertiary Packaging
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
