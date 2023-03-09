The Growing Demand for Fertility Services: Market Analysis and Forecast 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertility services, also known as fertility treatments or assisted reproductive technologies (ART), are medical procedures and techniques designed to help people who are experiencing difficulty in getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term.

Some common fertility services include fertility drugs to stimulate ovulation, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and surrogacy. These procedures aim to increase the chances of conception and pregnancy for individuals and couples struggling with infertility or other reproductive issues.

Fertility services can be expensive and emotionally challenging, but they have helped many people achieve their dreams of starting a family. It is important to consult with a fertility specialist to determine the most appropriate course of treatment for individual needs and circumstances.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

The Asia-Pacific Fertility Services Market generated $4.52 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $20.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, current trends, and future estimations.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

During the pandemic, egg donation treatments are cancelled and frozen embryos are preserved for later use.

Several ongoing pregnancies are facing struggle due to the disorder caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is hence impacting the fertility services market and in turn, limit the adoption of fertility services in the region.

The pandemic disrupted the patient treatment schedule, due to which the patients have to face uncertainty.

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation, gynaecologists are taking care of antenatal care during pregnancy through online video sessions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞：

Fertility drugs: These medications can be used to stimulate ovulation, increase the number of eggs produced, or improve the quality of eggs. They are usually taken orally or injected.

Intrauterine insemination (IUI): In this procedure, the sperm is directly injected into the uterus to increase the chances of fertilization.

In vitro fertilization (IVF): This involves combining eggs and sperm in a laboratory dish and transferring the resulting embryo into the uterus. IVF is often used when other fertility treatments have not been successful.

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI): This is a type of IVF where a single sperm is injected directly into an egg to achieve fertilization.

Surrogacy: This is an arrangement where a woman carries a pregnancy for another person or couple who are unable to conceive or carry a pregnancy to term.

It's important to note that the best course of treatment will vary depending on the individual's specific circumstances and medical history. It's crucial to consult with a fertility specialist to determine the most appropriate treatment plan.

𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨:

Have been trying to conceive for a prolonged period of time (usually a year or more) without success.

Have been diagnosed with a medical condition that affects fertility, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, or low sperm count.

Have experienced recurrent miscarriages or pregnancy loss.

Are in a same-sex relationship and require fertility treatments to conceive a child.

Are single and want to have a child through donor insemination or surrogacy.

Have undergone cancer treatment that has affected their fertility.

Have undergone a surgical procedure that has affected their fertility, such as a hysterectomy.

Fertility services can help these individuals and couples overcome their fertility challenges and achieve their dream of having a child.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on country, China contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same country is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Of LAMEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

CooperSurgical, Inc.

City Fertility

ESCO Life Sciences Group

Fertility Associates Limited

Genea Limited

Medicover Group

Monash IVF Group Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Virtus Health

