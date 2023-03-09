Aircraft Lighting Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

Aircraft lighting is used inside an aircraft cabin to give aesthetic look to the cabin interiors.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aircraft Lighting Market by Interior Light, Exterior Light, Aircraft Application, and Light Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global aircraft lighting market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7%.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Growing demand for aircrafts from the civil and military aviation sectors and surge in usage of LED lights in comparison with incandescent lights drive the global aircraft lighting market. However, higher cost of LED lights and growing backlog in the delivery of aircraft restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for lightweight aircraft components creates new opportunities in the coming years for the aircraft lighting industry share.

The LED segment to dominate throughout the forecast period

Based on light type, the LED segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global aircraft lighting market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is also estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to applications of LED in different lighting systems in an aircraft.

The commercial segment held the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on aircraft application, the commercial segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft lighting market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for advanced commercial aircrafts in the airline industry. However, the business jets segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to growing demand for business jet due to its advantages such as the reduction in traveling time and cost-effectiveness.

North America to maintain its dominant by 2027

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share, holding for more than one-third of the global aircraft lighting market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. In addition, North America is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the growing demand for new commercial aircrafts due to surge in passengers traveling across the region.

Leading market players

