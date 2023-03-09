Kimera Launches Luxir™, the Next-Generation MSC Exosome Product

Kimera® Labs Inc is pleased to announce its next-generation purified MSC exosomes – Luxir™ and Luxir+™, are available for distribution in the United States.

Kimera Labs was first to commercialize MSC exosomes; once again, we lead the way in producing the next generation of this incredible technology with the safest and most efficacious exosome available.” — Duncan Ross Ph.D.

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimera® Labs Inc, the leading exosome research, manufacturing, and commercial biotechnology company, is pleased to announce its next-generation of purified MSC exosomes – Luxir™ and Luxir+™, are available for distribution in the United States.

Kimera® Labs collaborated with scientists globally, resulting in a significantly improved and more powerful exosome product for practitioners, researchers, and patients. The team crafted a proprietary methodology greatly expanding the bioactivity of its MSC exosomes and a material increase in miRNA cell signaling content. Adding high-potency amino acids to Luxir expanded the bioavailability in aesthetic and clinical research applications.

"Kimera Labs was the first to commercialize MSC exosomes; once again, we lead the way in producing the next generation of this incredible technology," stated Duncan Ross, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Kimera Labs. "I am excited to bring the safest and most efficacious exosome available to the market." Luxir™ and Luxir+™ advanced formulations represent a significant advantage over existing exosome products. They contain the highest number of biologically active units, 5 trillion microvesicles, and have verified miRNA versus other companies making similar claims. Combining high-potency amino acids puts Luxir™ and Luxir+™ in a class of their own, providing the most potent exosomes available. All Kimera products continue to be sourced from a master MSC cell bank created from a single donor, pre-COVID, pre-vaccination placenta, since 2019.

Luxir™ and Luxir+™ join Kimera®'s rapidly growing aesthetic product line. Vive™, an MSC exosome aesthetic serum, has been well-received by the medical community as the next-generation in-office topical growth factor skincare treatment. Kimera® continues to make significant investments to ensure its exosome products' highest quality, safety, and efficacy. The Company's strict donor screening practices, ultra-purification methods, and Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) ensure the quality and purity of its MSC-derived and human placental-sourced exosome products.

In 2012, Kimera® was the first and only laboratory dedicated solely to exosome Research & Development and production in the US. The Company commercialized the first publicly available isolated exosome product in 2016 and currently employs over 40 PhDs and production support staff based at its Miramar, Florida, 27,000 sq. ft. GMP manufacturing facility. Kimera® continues to invest in unrivaled in-house research and production capacity to support the additional and ongoing development of next-generation MSC exosomes. Kimera® is currently in discussion with the FDA to obtain IND approval for its first exosome clinical trial in the US.