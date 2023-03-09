Global Nickel Metal Hydride Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Nickel Metal Hydride Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Nickel Metal Hydride Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nickel metal hydride market. As per TBRC’s nickel metal hydride market forecast, the global nickel metal hydride batteries market size is expected to grow to $5.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles will positively impact the nickel metal hydride batteries. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest nickel metal hydride market share. Major players in the nickel metal hydride market include Duracell, Energizer Holdings, Panasonic, Primearth EV Energy, Spectrum Brands, GP Batteries International.

Trending Nickel Metal Hydride Market Trend

Recent developments in NiMH battery manufacturing have improved the lifespan of nickel-metal hydride batteries. The electro-positivity of the A-elements makes them easy to corrode in the alkaline electrolyte used in NiMH batteries. A thin protective layer is used on alloy particles to improve the reaction kinetics and corrosion stability of conventional NiMH batteries. For instance, Researchers at Stockholm University, a Swedish public university, have developed metal hydride surface structures for NiMH batteries to extend cycle life.

Nickel Metal Hydride Market Segments

• By Type: Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics, Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

• By Application: Automotive, Cordless Phone, Dust Collector, Personal Care, Lighting Tools, Electric Tool

• By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global nickel metal hydride market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A nickel metal hydride battery refers to an energy storage battery or rechargeable battery. These batteries are composed of electrochemical charge/discharge reactions that occur between a positive electrode and a negative electrode. They are used in widespread applications, especially in high-end portable electronic products.

Nickel Metal Hydride Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Nickel Metal Hydride Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nickel metal hydride market size, drivers and trends, nickel metal hydride global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and nickel metal hydride market growth across geographies. The nickel metal hydride global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

