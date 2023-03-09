Hand Towel Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Hand Towel Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 9, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hand Towel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hand towel market. As per TBRC’s hand towel market forecast, the global hand towel market size is expected to grow to $3.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The increasing awareness about hygiene in countries across the world is a key factor driving the growth of the hand towels market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest hand towel market share. Major players in the hand towel market include Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA, Hengan, Vinda, Asaleo Care, Sofidel, Georgia-Pacific, WEPA, Metsa Tissue.

In March 2021, Lucart S.p.A., an Italy-based manufacturer of tissue paper and related products, acquired Essential Supply Products Ltd for an undisclosed amount. This deal is expected to be a significant step for the Lucart Group's future development. Essential Supply Products' position, market, and product range bring important synergies to other Lucart Group entities, and as the UK is the second-largest market for tissue paper products, this strategic acquisition would allow Lucart to increase its presence in Great Britain. Essential Supply Products Ltd is a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of disposable paper tissue products.

• By Product Type: Rolled Paper Towels, Boxed Paper Towels, Multifold Paper Towel

• By Application: Residential, Commercial

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global hand towel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hand towel refers to a rectangular piece of absorbent paper made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping the hands or face, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

