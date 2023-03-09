IoT Security Market Research, Demand, Latest Trends, Forecast & Insights to 2026

IoT Security Market Value

Market is growing as a result of increase in ransomware attacks on different IoT devices and an increase in IoT security regulations among developing nations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT security market earned $8.47 billion in revenue in 2018 and is projected to reach $73.92 billion by 2026, showing a CAGR of 31.2% from 2019 to 2026, according to a report by Allied Market Research.

The growth of the global IoT security market is driven by increased awareness of the advantages offered by IoT security solutions, an increase in the number of ransomware attacks on different IoT devices, and an increase in the number of IoT security legislation among developing economies. Yet, the difficulty of device security may impede industry expansion. On the other hand, changes in the traditional anti-virus software sector will open up new prospects.

The demand for IoT security is rapidly growing as the number of connected devices increases, and more sensitive data is transmitted over these devices. Some of the factors driving the demand for IoT security in the market include:

1. Increasing Adoption of IoT Devices: The number of IoT devices is growing at an unprecedented rate, and these devices are used in a variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, and home automation. This growth has increased the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches, making IoT security a critical concern.

2. Heightened Security Concerns: The sensitive nature of data transmitted over IoT devices, such as personal health information and financial data, has increased concerns around cybersecurity. As such, companies and governments are investing in IoT security solutions to prevent attacks and data breaches.



3. Regulatory Compliance: Regulatory bodies are placing greater emphasis on the security of IoT devices, and companies are required to comply with regulations to ensure they protect sensitive data. This is driving the demand for IoT security solutions that can help companies achieve regulatory compliance.

4. Emergence of Edge Computing: Edge computing involves processing data at the device level, rather than sending it to the cloud for processing. This approach can improve efficiency, but it also introduces security risks that require IoT security solutions.



5. Increasing Awareness of Cyber Threats: Companies are becoming more aware of the potential risks of cyberattacks and data breaches, and they are investing in IoT security solutions to prevent these threats.

The IoT security market is constantly evolving, and some of the latest trends in this industry include:

1. Emphasis on Endpoint Security: As the number of connected devices grows, securing the endpoint becomes increasingly important. Companies are investing in endpoint security solutions that can protect against malware and unauthorized access.

2. Adoption of Blockchain Technology: Blockchain technology can provide an additional layer of security for IoT devices, enabling secure communication and data exchange between devices. This technology is being explored to create more secure IoT networks and prevent cyberattacks.



3. Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): AI and ML technologies can be used to analyze large amounts of data from IoT devices and identify potential security threats in real-time. This can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security measures and reduce response times to threats.

4. Growing Use of Cloud-Based Security Solutions: Cloud-based security solutions can offer a centralized and scalable approach to IoT security. This approach can be more cost-effective than traditional on-premise security solutions and can provide real-time monitoring and management.



5. Focus on Standards and Interoperability: The lack of standards and interoperability between IoT devices can create security vulnerabilities. The development of common standards and protocols for IoT devices can improve security and interoperability between devices.

According to region, North America made up the largest portion of the market in 2018, accounting for over one-third of the overall share. It will continue to dominate for the duration of the forecast period. However, from 2019 to 2026, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of 33.8%.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Gemalto NV, Broadcom, SecuriThings, Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, and Palo Alto Networks Inc.

