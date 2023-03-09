AI in Oil and Gas Market Value to Forecast USD 7.99 Billion by 2031

AI in Oil and Gas Market Value

Demand for quick fault identification & quality improvement, lower production cost & security requirements have largely fuelled AI in oil and gas market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report estimates that the global AI in oil and gas market would earn $2.32 billion in 2021 and $7.99 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.5% during that period.

The global AI in oil and gas market is expanding as a result of advantages such superior fault detection and quality improvement, cost savings associated with production and maintenance, and improved safety and security requirements. The market growth is constrained, nevertheless, by a considerable decline in the demand for fossil fuels as well as excessive emissions of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide (CO2). On the other hand, a high rate of AI technology adoption among oilfield service providers and operators as well as an increase in public and private sector investment will open up new prospects in the years to come.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Oil and Gas industry is gaining momentum due to its ability to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and increase safety. The demand for AI in the Oil and Gas market is growing due to several factors, including:

1. Predictive Maintenance: AI technology can predict equipment failures and maintenance needs before they occur, reducing downtime and increasing operational efficiency. This can result in cost savings and improved safety.

2. Optimization of Exploration and Production: AI can be used to analyze large amounts of data from multiple sources to identify new drilling locations, optimize well placement, and improve production rates. This can lead to increased efficiency and improved profitability.



3. Automation of Routine Tasks: AI can automate routine tasks, such as data entry and analysis, allowing human operators to focus on more complex tasks. This can improve efficiency and reduce costs.

4. Safety and Risk Management: AI can help identify potential safety hazards and risks in real-time, allowing operators to take corrective action before incidents occur. This can help reduce accidents and injuries, and improve safety overall.



5. Environmental Sustainability: AI can be used to monitor and analyze environmental data to ensure compliance with regulations and reduce environmental impact. This can improve the industry's reputation and help maintain social license to operate.

The AI in Oil and Gas market is rapidly evolving, and some of the latest trends in this industry include:

1. Integration with IoT: The integration of AI with the Internet of Things (IoT) allows for real-time monitoring and analysis of equipment and production data, enabling more efficient and proactive maintenance and operations.

2. Use of Digital Twins: Digital twins are virtual replicas of physical assets and can be used to simulate different scenarios and optimize production processes. AI can be used to analyze data from these digital twins and identify ways to improve performance and reduce costs.

3. Adoption of Cloud Computing: The use of cloud computing allows companies to store and process large amounts of data more efficiently and cost-effectively. AI can be used to analyze this data and identify patterns and insights to improve operations and increase efficiency.

4. Advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP): NLP technology allows AI to understand and interpret human language, enabling more effective communication between humans and machines. This can improve decision-making processes and streamline operations.

5. Use of Robotics and Autonomous Systems: The use of robotics and autonomous systems, such as drones and robots, can improve safety and efficiency in the Oil and Gas industry. AI can be used to control these systems and optimize their performance.

According to region, North America accounted for around two-fifths of the global AI in oil and gas market in 2021 and is predicted to keep its top spot by 2031. This is a result of the widespread use of AI technology by oilfield operators and service providers, the availability of top AI software and system vendors, and an increase in R&D operations. However, due to steps made to meet the rise in fuel demand as a result of an increase in passenger automobiles in the region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the quickest CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031. The study also examines geographical areas like LAMEA and Europe.

Leading market players –

• IBM

• C3.AI

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle

• FuGenX Technologies Pvt. Ltd .

• Cloudera, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Intel Corporation

