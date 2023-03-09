Bulk Liquid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Bulk Liquid Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Bulk Liquid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the bulk liquid market. As per TBRC’s bulk liquid market forecast, the global bulk liquids market size is expected to grow to $76.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The growth in the bulk liquid market is due to increasing production and consumption of chemicals. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest bulk liquid global market share. Major players in the bulk liquid market include Tankstar USA, Kenan Advantage Group Inc., Foodliner, Quality Distribution, Trimac Transportation Services.

Trending Bulk Liquid Market Trend

Electronic logging devices (ELD) are increasingly being adopted by the trucking industry to regulate the working hours of truck drivers. An electronic logging device is a technology used by drivers of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) to automatically record driving time and hours of service (HOS) records, capturing data on the vehicle’s engine, movement, and miles driven. Increased digitization and the use of telematics technology are also boosting growth in the market. The USA was an early adopter of this technology and has mandated ELD for all commercial vehicles.

Bulk Liquid Market Segments

•By Liquid Type: Edible liquids, Non-Edible liquids

•By End Use: Chemical, Dairy, Beverages, Other End Users

•By Properties: Flammable, Non-Flammable

•By Geography: The global bulk liquid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bulk liquids are liquids that travel in large quantities commercially but typically exclude petroleum products such as hazardous chemicals, slurries of raw materials used in various industry applications, and construction materials used in larger industrial operations.

Bulk Liquid Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bulk Liquid Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides bulk liquid market overview and bulk liquid market analysis on bulk liquid global market size, drivers and bulk liquid global market trends, bulk liquid global market major players, bulk liquid global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and bulk liquid market growth across geographies. The bulk liquid global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC