Global Earthmoving Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 9, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Earthmoving Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the earthmoving market. As per TBRC’s earthmoving market forecast, the global earthmoving market size is expected to grow to $116.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The rising urban population generating higher demand for better infrastructure is expected to propel the earthmoving market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest earthmoving market share. Major players in the earthmoving market include Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, AB Volvo, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., SANY America.

Trending Earthmoving Market Trend

Major players operating in the market are concentrating on introducing new technological innovations which are gained popularity over recent years. Companies manufacturing earth-moving equipment are focusing on incorporating 5G cellular technology to advance remote operation toward real-time control. The ultra-low latency of 5G enables systems controlling a vehicle to react sooner, such as during braking or turning, vastly improving safety on the Jobsite. The 5G network also promises to advance artificial intelligence, virtual reality as well as IoT technologies for better remote control and connectivity. For instance, in March 2020, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., a Chinese producer of engineering and agricultural equipment launched two G-series hydraulic excavator flagship products the ZE75G and ZE215GLC with 5G technology incorporated.

Earthmoving Market Segments

• By Equipment: Excavators, Loaders, Dump trucks, Other Equipments

• By Application: Construction, Underground, Mining, Surface Mining

• By End-User: Construction, Mining, Agriculture & forestry, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global earthmoving market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Earthmoving machinery refers to any piece of heavy machinery that can move and grade soil and rock.

Earthmoving Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Earthmoving Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on earthmoving global market size, drivers and trends, earthmoving market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and earthmoving global market growth across geographies. The earthmoving global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

