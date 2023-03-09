Global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 56% Rate Through The Forecast Period

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the 5G infrastructure equipment market. As per TBRC’s 5G infrastructure equipment market forecast, the global 5G infrastructure equipment market size is expected to grow to $108.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 55.9%.

The growth in the 5G infrastructure equipment market is due to the adoption of 5G for smart city networks. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest 5G infrastructure equipment market share. Major players in the 5G infrastructure equipment market include AT&T, Verizon Communications, Corning, Fujikura Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Beldon, Intel Corporations.

Trending 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Trend

The Internet of Things (IoT) that has been transforming businesses and peoples’ lives is continuing to ignite new innovations. IoT represents one of the key growth opportunities for 5G telecommunication service providers. A number of factors, including increased demand from consumers and enterprises, and the availability of more affordable devices, are driving the adoption the Internet of Things (IoT) which in turn is expected to drive 5G infrastructures. 5G will be driven largely by IoT applications including remote healthcare, traffic safety and control, smart grid automation, industrial application and control, and remote manufacturing, training, surgery and education. Growth in IoT technology will drive significant operator investment in 5G technology, spectrum and infrastructure.

5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Segments

•By Communication Infrastructure: Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

•By Network Technology: Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Fog Computing (FC)

•By Application: Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global 5G infrastructure equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

5G infrastructure equipment refers to a network of macro and small cell base stations with the advanced computing capabilities required for the functionality of the 5th generation mobile network technology standard.

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

