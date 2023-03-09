Construction Chemicals Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities

Construction Chemicals Market by Type

North America is estimated to portray a CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses Europe and LAMEA.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest construction chemicals market share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status based on revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. In addition, North America is estimated to portray a CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses Europe and LAMEA.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Construction Chemicals Market by Type (Concrete Admixtures, Water Proofing & Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Sealants & Adhesives, Asphalt Additives, Flame-retardants, shrinkage reducing agents, bond breakers, and mold release agents) by Application (Residential, Industrial/Commercial, Infrastructure and Repair structures): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Surge in urbanization activities, compliant manufacturing standards, and the growth of the construction industry across the globe fuel the growth of the global construction chemicals market. However, lack of awareness among consumers and varying regulatory scenario restrain the market growth.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the construction chemicals market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global construction chemicals market generated $31.98 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $50.6 billion by 2026, witnessing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including BASF SE, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., Fosroc International Limited, Mapie S.p.A, Pidilite Industries, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company and W.R. Grace & Company.. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The market is further classified into residential, infrastructure, industrial/commercial, and repair structures. Among the segments, the residential and infrastructure segments together accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global construction chemical market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand of construction chemicals for these applications along with rapid urbanization across the world.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the construction chemicals market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The construction chemicals market is further segmented into concrete admixtures, sealants & adhesives, water proofing & roofing, repair, flooring, and others. Among these sub-segments, the concrete admixtures and water proofing & roofing segments together held the largest market share of the market in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total market share. However, the concreate admixtures segment is estimated to maintain its fastest growth rate by 2026, owing to increase in consumption in developing nations in the Asia-Pacific region along with huge number of construction projects.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

