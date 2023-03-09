4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's 4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the 4G infrastructure equipment market. As per TBRC’s 4G infrastructure equipment market forecast, the global 4g infrastructure equipment market size is expected to grow to $82.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Significant growth of network traffic is one of the major drivers of the growth of the 4G infrastructure equipment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest 4G infrastructure equipment market share. Major players in the 4G infrastructure equipment market include Airspan Networks, Inc., Cisco, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation.

Trending 4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Trend

A digital distributed antenna system (DAS) is a network of antennas connected to a common source. DAS uses advanced digital signal processing to improve voice and data connectivity for end users. It can be used indoors or outdoors and can be used to provide wireless coverage in hotels, subways, airports, hospitals, businesses, roadway tunnels etc. The wireless, and advanced signal processing features have enabled the use of DAS as a reliable public safety radio communication service operation system. However, improving public safety coverage indoors is a long-standing challenge. Therefore, specialized in-building infrastructure is required to allow two-way or trunked radio systems. Thus, Digital DAS is expected to enhance the growth of the 4G infrastructure equipment market.

4G Infrastructure Equipment Market Segments

•By Type: Small Cell, Macro Cell, Distributed Antenna System (DAS), Other Types

•By Product: Time division (TD) LTE, Frequency-Division Duplexing LTE, LTE A

•By Application: Logistics, E-Commerce, Virtual Presence, Crisis Management, Tele Medicine And Geo Processing, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global 4G infrastructure equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

4G infrastructure equipment refers to a network of macro and small cell base stations with the advanced computing capabilities required for the functionality of the 4th generation cellular network technology standard.

