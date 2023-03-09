Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Forecast

The global metal & metal manufactured products market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metal & metal manufactured products market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. In addition, the region would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in manufacturing of metal and metal products in the region. The market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market by Metal Type (Lithium, Magnesium, Aluminum, Chromium, Manganese, Iron, Cobalt, Copper, Zinc, Molybdenum, Silver, and Others), Product Type (Wires & Cables, Jewelry & Ornaments, Bars & Rebar, Sheets, Rolls, Pipe Fixture & Fittings, Pipes, Molded Components, Batteries, Paints & Coatings, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Construction, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Growth in the building and construction industry and advantages of metal and metal manufactured products in the construction sector drive the growth of the global metal & metal manufactured products market. However, disadvantages of aluminum in the construction industry hinder the market growth.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the metal & metal manufactured products market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

As per the report, the global metal & metal manufactured products industry was pegged at $11.2 trillion in 2020, and is expected to reach $18.5 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including All Metal Sales, Inc., Broder Metals Group, Ltd., China Minmetals Corporation, China Molybdenum Co. Ltd, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Karay Metals Inc., Newmont Corporation, Sierra Metals Inc. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The batteries segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to surge in requirement for continuous power supply from critical infrastructures and rise in demand for plug-in vehicles. The bars & rebars segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifths of the global metal & metal manufactured products market.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the metal & metal manufactured products market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The iron segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global metal & metal manufactured products market, due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries. However, the lithium segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, owing to electrification of vehicles that attract significant volume of lithium-ion batteries.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

